Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 July

#4 Law of the Land - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Law of the Land's best performances in his four races to date have come without blinkers (poor in last two sporting them), and it looks significant that the headgear is removed today. He should put up a bold showing for a trainer who has a good record on his relatively infrequent visits to this track. The unexposed Abdaa is another worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Arima - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Arima's most recent outing was too bad to be true and she is better judged on previous form, which includes a good runner-up finish over this C&D in the spring. Fastroadahead is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and is next on the shortlist, while Brooklyn Heights also requires consideration.

#7 Suppress - Penn National R6 (01:10 BST)

Suppress finished sixth in a maiden special weight that came back in a good time at Delaware on his latest outing and will be tough to beat if reproducing that level of form in this weaker contest. Yes Sir Colonel may give the selection most to think about, while Just Got Hitched makes his debut with some eye-catching works to his name.

