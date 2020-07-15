To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 July

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US tonight
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx and Penn National on Wednesday...

"...will be tough to beat..."

Timeform on Suppress

#4 Law of the Land - Parx R4 (19:16 BST)

Law of the Land's best performances in his four races to date have come without blinkers (poor in last two sporting them), and it looks significant that the headgear is removed today. He should put up a bold showing for a trainer who has a good record on his relatively infrequent visits to this track. The unexposed Abdaa is another worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Arima - Parx R7 (20:37 BST)

Arima's most recent outing was too bad to be true and she is better judged on previous form, which includes a good runner-up finish over this C&D in the spring. Fastroadahead is out again quickly after running best race yet last time and is next on the shortlist, while Brooklyn Heights also requires consideration.

#7 Suppress - Penn National R6 (01:10 BST)

Suppress finished sixth in a maiden special weight that came back in a good time at Delaware on his latest outing and will be tough to beat if reproducing that level of form in this weaker contest. Yes Sir Colonel may give the selection most to think about, while Just Got Hitched makes his debut with some eye-catching works to his name.

Parx (US) 15th Jul (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 15 July, 7.16pm

Back Lay
Abdaa
Alfatei
Rated Special
Frosts Song
Repeated Promise
Law Of The Land
Strategic Legacy
Gaucho
Well In Tune
Lexatoga
Mossbawn
Factum Love Style
Hes Buffalo Billy
Nonno Pietro
Parx (US) 15th Jul (R7 6f Mdn)

Wednesday 15 July, 8.37pm

Back Lay
Arima
Brooklyn Heights
Pharaohs Daughter
Little Miss Fox
Perfect Song
Ice Diamond
Elianas Mission
Dancingwiththeman
Fastroadahead
Lucky Imagination
Broad Jumper
Penn (US) 15th Jul (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Thursday 16 July, 1.10am

Back Lay
Just Got Hitched
Winsome Appeal
Comfortably Cool
Midnight Hauler
Due Gemelli
Yes Sir Colonel
Suppress
Timeform,

