Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 July

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...returned to form to get back to winning ways at this venue last time..."

Timeform on Red Eight

#10 Gainsford - Greyville R3 (12:05 BST)

Gainsford shaped encouragingly when second on his debut at Scottsville last month, keeping on well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt. Winter Guard and Disillusioned can battle it out for the minor honours.

#5 Hot Money - Greyville R4 (12:40 BST)

Hot Money and Dancing Sword look the pair to focus on here, with marginal preference for the former. She's now raced eight times without success, but this is a weak contest and she has the form in the book to suggest she can gain a deserved win. Bold Move completes the shortlist.

#6 Red Eight - Greyville R6 (13:50 BST)

Red Eight was dropped in grade and duly returned to form to get back to winning ways at this venue last time, ultimately landing the spoils comfortably by a length and a quarter. He remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form and should mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood. Uncle Charlie and Swagger Jagger are others to consider.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

