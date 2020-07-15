Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 July

#10 Gainsford - Greyville R3 (12:05 BST)

Gainsford shaped encouragingly when second on his debut at Scottsville last month, keeping on well to be beaten only two and a half lengths. That form sets the standard in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt. Winter Guard and Disillusioned can battle it out for the minor honours.

#5 Hot Money - Greyville R4 (12:40 BST)

Hot Money and Dancing Sword look the pair to focus on here, with marginal preference for the former. She's now raced eight times without success, but this is a weak contest and she has the form in the book to suggest she can gain a deserved win. Bold Move completes the shortlist.

#6 Red Eight - Greyville R6 (13:50 BST)

Red Eight was dropped in grade and duly returned to form to get back to winning ways at this venue last time, ultimately landing the spoils comfortably by a length and a quarter. He remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form and should mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood. Uncle Charlie and Swagger Jagger are others to consider.

