Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

#5 Fly Nightly - Tampa Bay R2 (17:57)

Trainer Michael Stidham's runners generally improve from their debuts, and it would be no surprise to see Fly Nightly reverse the form with forecasted favourite Empirically this time around. The pair were separated by just a neck when third and fourth last time, form that has been franked by the subsequent win of the runner-up, so this looks a straight shoot-out between the two and it is Fly Nightly who shades the vote.

#3 Painter's Pride - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)

Painter's Pride has been running quite consistently of late without getting his head in front but may be able to gain the verdict this time. Whistle Me Home may be the next best, while Grisaceo is another who can make a challenge.

#6 Broadway Run - Tampa Bay R6 (19:58)

Broadway Run normally plies her trade in stakes company and looks to have been found a good opportunity dropping into the optional claiming ranks for only the second time. She can come out on top ahead of Royally Cool and Tracy Ann's Legacy.