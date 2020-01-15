To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

South Africa
Timeform provide their three best bets from South Africa on Wednesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out three bets at Scottsville on Wednesday...

"...looks the one to beat now entering handicaps..."

Timeform on Captain of Colour

#14 Captain of Colour - Scottsville R6 (13:37 GMT)

Captain of Colour proved better than ever to get off the mark in a C&D maiden last time and looks the one to beat now entering handicaps. Be Happy and Candy Galore are others likely to be on the premises.

#1 Inn A Minute - Scottsville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Inn A Minute holds a sizeable advantage on the form book and has an excellent chance. Sanskrift is not one to underestimate however, while Ooh La La is prominent among those with minor place claims.

#8 San's Dancer - Scottsville R8 (14:45 GMT)

San's Dancer left her previous effort behind last time and is well up to winning this. Satin Slipper has to come into the equation as well, while Path To Glory deserves some consideration too.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#14 Captain of Colour - Scottsville R6 (13:37 GMT)
#1 Inn A Minute - Scottsville R7 (14:10 GMT)
#8 San's Dancer - Scottsville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles