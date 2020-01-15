Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

#14 Captain of Colour - Scottsville R6 (13:37 GMT)

Captain of Colour proved better than ever to get off the mark in a C&D maiden last time and looks the one to beat now entering handicaps. Be Happy and Candy Galore are others likely to be on the premises.

#1 Inn A Minute - Scottsville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Inn A Minute holds a sizeable advantage on the form book and has an excellent chance. Sanskrift is not one to underestimate however, while Ooh La La is prominent among those with minor place claims.

#8 San's Dancer - Scottsville R8 (14:45 GMT)

San's Dancer left her previous effort behind last time and is well up to winning this. Satin Slipper has to come into the equation as well, while Path To Glory deserves some consideration too.

