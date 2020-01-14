To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

Racing at Wolverhampton
Timeform pick out three best bets in the UK on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...he may be worth chancing to capitalise on this drop in grade..."

Timeform on Made For You

Back
Dana Forever - 13:55 Wolverhampton

Dana Forever showed improved form despite conceding first run to the winner at this venue in July, and backed up that improvement with a good second over this course and distance the following month. That form has since received a couple of boosts, with two of the horses she beat home winning next time out and, though she disappointed at Ffos Las recently, she remains well treated and is worth another chance under ideal conditions.

Lay
Ghaith - 15:35 Wolverhampton

Ghaith hinted at having a temperament problem on a couple of occasions for Hugo Palmer, throwing away a likely first win at Ffos Las in August before hanging badly left at Chelmsford a couple of months later. He showed improved form to get off the mark in good style over this course and distance last month on his first outing for David Loughnane, but he has gone up 11 lb for that victory and, bearing in mind his temperament issues, he could be worth opposing. That Is The Spirit looks the one to side with.

Smart Stat
Made For You - 15:50 Plumpton

£15.32 - Olly Murphy's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running after a break

Made For You showed fair form on the Flat before trying his hand at hurdling, and he has finished in the frame on each of his last three starts over the smaller obstacles. We have yet to see the best of him in this sphere but, on his first outing since having a breathing operation, he may be worth chancing to capitalise on this drop in grade and get off the mark for Olly Murphy's in-form yard.

Timeform,

