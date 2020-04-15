To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 April

Racing in America
Timeform select the best bets in the US
Timeform select the best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...his high-percentage trainer looks to have found a much better opportunity here."

Timeform on Jack B Winkle

#8 Blazing Brooke - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

With a fast pace looking on the cards in this claimer, Blazing Brooke should get a good trip just in behind the main speed. Second in a stronger contest than this over course and distance last time, a repeat of that effort ought to be enough to see Kathleen O'Connell's filly go one better.

#9 Jack B Winkle - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

Jack B Winkle didn't show a great deal for his new barn last time, but that race was much stronger than today's, and his high-percentage trainer looks to have found a much better opportunity here. Devil's Rule also drops in class a little and may provide the stiffest opposition.

#3 Strict Vow - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Strict Vow was a little out of her depth in starter allowance company last time and today's drop in grade should show her in a much better light. My Little Rosy heads up the shortlist of the challengers, while Jackies Dream has been largely consistent of late and should also be on the premises.

Recommended bets

Tampa (US) 15th Apr (R3 1m Claim)

Wednesday 15 April, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blue Chicory
Pleasant Buffy
Mamma White Socks
Speeding Starlet
Lady Love
Shiny Surprise
Caspian Tale
Blazing Brooke
Tampa (US) 15th Apr (R7 7f Claim)

Wednesday 15 April, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beyond Streetsmart
Good Solution
Donnie Brasco
Fog Warning
Relishment
Ill Make U Famous
Devils Rule
Absalom
Jack B Winkle
Rock The Park
Tampa (US) 15th Apr (R8 1m1f Claim)

Wednesday 15 April, 9.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Strong Gem
Jackies Dream
Strict Vow
Lasting Joy
Syzygy
My Little Rosy
And I Know
Broken English
Red Kitten
Smarty Cat
Timeform,

