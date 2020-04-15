Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 April

#8 Blazing Brooke - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

With a fast pace looking on the cards in this claimer, Blazing Brooke should get a good trip just in behind the main speed. Second in a stronger contest than this over course and distance last time, a repeat of that effort ought to be enough to see Kathleen O'Connell's filly go one better.

#9 Jack B Winkle - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

Jack B Winkle didn't show a great deal for his new barn last time, but that race was much stronger than today's, and his high-percentage trainer looks to have found a much better opportunity here. Devil's Rule also drops in class a little and may provide the stiffest opposition.

#3 Strict Vow - Tampa Bay R8 (21:00)

Strict Vow was a little out of her depth in starter allowance company last time and today's drop in grade should show her in a much better light. My Little Rosy heads up the shortlist of the challengers, while Jackies Dream has been largely consistent of late and should also be on the premises.