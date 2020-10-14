To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 14 October

South African racing
Timeform pick three bets from Greyville on Wednesday

Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"She sets the standard in this contest and should prove difficult to beat on these terms."

Timeform on Candy Galore

#2 Rachel - Greyville R7 (14:55)

Rachel has only finished outside the places once this season, including when producing a career-best effort to finish a neck second at Scottsville in June. She looks weighted to go well and another bold showing is expected. Passivity appeals as the likely danger, while Joyful Winter also comes into the reckoning for the places.

#4 Candy Galore - Greyville R8 (15:30)

Candy Galore has proved a different proposition this season, finishing in the top three in each of her five outings, winning twice. She sets the standard in this contest and should prove difficult to beat on these terms. Winter Blues has also been going well of late and can make his presence felt, while Kingsmead makes up the shortlist.

#5 Bella Bellarina - Greyville R9 (16:05)

Bella Bellarina ran just about as well as she has all season when fourth to Lavu Lavu at Scottsville last time, and with the weights swinging slightly in her favour this time, she gets the vote to reverse the form with her reopposing rival. Magicallee still has room for further improvement and could also have a say in proceedings.

Recommended bets

#2 Rachel - Greyville R7 (14:55)
#4 Candy Galore - Greyville R8 (15:30)
#5 Bella Bellarina - Greyville R9 (16:05)

