Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

Horses on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...this return to the same C&D as her wide-margin win in February seems sure to show her in a better light..."

Timeform on Classy Lynn

#2 Onward - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)

Onward proved a disappointment last time, but he was part of a contested early pace, and perhaps needed the run following a 3-month layoff. In first-time blinkers, he is worth another chance in a race that doesn't have a great deal of depth to it.

#9 Classy Lynn - Tampa Bay R7 (21:00)

Classy Lynn has had excuses in defeat on her last 2 starts and this return to the same C&D as her wide-margin win in February seems sure to show her in a better light. Sundrenched appeals most of the remainder, while Classy of Course deserves respect as well.

#9 Bueno Bueno Bueno - Tampa Bay R8 (21:30)

Bueno Bueno Bueno came from just off a fast pace to grab a narrow win over shorter here last time and should get another good trip just in behind the main speed this time. Fortlite should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Credit Cycle shouldn't be far away either.

Recommended bets

#2 Onward – Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)
#9 Classy Lynn – Tampa Bay R7 (21:00)
#9 Bueno Bueno Bueno – Tampa Bay R8 (21:30)

Tampa (US) 13th May (R4 6f Mdn)

Wednesday 13 May, 7.30pm

Branco Maria
Onward
Falkirk
Mukulwitz
Five Star Colonel
Luca Drew The Ace
Real Grace
Detective
Tampa (US) 13th May (R7 1m Claim)

Wednesday 13 May, 9.00pm

Congrella
Whiteheelgirl
Lady Brexit
Sundrenched
Classy Of Course
Lets Go Baby
Bettyb
Puro Blanco
Classy Lynn
Sweet Moochie
No Sniveling
Noble Intentions
Strong Gem
Gorgeous In Grey
Tampa (US) 13th May (R8 7f Claim)

Wednesday 13 May, 9.30pm

Will Runaway
Striking Heir
Debdurite
Weld
Attack Zone
Forecaster
Fortlite
Credit Cycle
Bueno Bueno Bueno
Rosas Way
Zechariah
Big Yes
Water Patrol
Ill Make U Famous
Timeform,

