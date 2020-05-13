Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

#2 Onward - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)

Onward proved a disappointment last time, but he was part of a contested early pace, and perhaps needed the run following a 3-month layoff. In first-time blinkers, he is worth another chance in a race that doesn't have a great deal of depth to it.

#9 Classy Lynn - Tampa Bay R7 (21:00)

Classy Lynn has had excuses in defeat on her last 2 starts and this return to the same C&D as her wide-margin win in February seems sure to show her in a better light. Sundrenched appeals most of the remainder, while Classy of Course deserves respect as well.

#9 Bueno Bueno Bueno - Tampa Bay R8 (21:30)

Bueno Bueno Bueno came from just off a fast pace to grab a narrow win over shorter here last time and should get another good trip just in behind the main speed this time. Fortlite should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Credit Cycle shouldn't be far away either.

