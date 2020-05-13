Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

Tampa (US) 13th May (R4 6f Mdn)
Wednesday 13 May, 7.30pm
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"...this return to the same C&D as her wide-margin win in February seems sure to show her in a better light..."
Timeform on Classy Lynn
#2 Onward - Tampa Bay R4 (19:30)
Onward proved a disappointment last time, but he was part of a contested early pace, and perhaps needed the run following a 3-month layoff. In first-time blinkers, he is worth another chance in a race that doesn't have a great deal of depth to it.
#9 Classy Lynn - Tampa Bay R7 (21:00)
Classy Lynn has had excuses in defeat on her last 2 starts and this return to the same C&D as her wide-margin win in February seems sure to show her in a better light. Sundrenched appeals most of the remainder, while Classy of Course deserves respect as well.
#9 Bueno Bueno Bueno - Tampa Bay R8 (21:30)
Bueno Bueno Bueno came from just off a fast pace to grab a narrow win over shorter here last time and should get another good trip just in behind the main speed this time. Fortlite should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Credit Cycle shouldn't be far away either.
