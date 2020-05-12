Timeform's French SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

Simeen - 10:30 Chantilly

Simeen has made a very promising start to her career, winning a newcomers' event at Saint-Cloud in June, and looked potentially smart when following up in a minor event at Clairefontaine two months later. She showed a smart turn of foot on that occasion to win by two lengths, well on top at the line, and she looks ready for a step up in grade now. Simeen is a 10/1 chance for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches and a good performance here will see those odds contract. Bionic Women's fourth-place finish in a Group 1 at Longchamp last season sets the standard on from, however, and she shouldn't be underestimated.

Hurricane Ivor - 12:30 Chantilly

Hurricane Ivor looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at this course in May last year, proving a level apart from his rivals, winning by seven and a half lengths over the minimum trip. Hurricane Ivor then started the 10/8-on favourite for a Group 3 over the same C&D on his next start, but was unable to build on his initial promise right away, travelling strongly but finding little. However, his debut form suggests he is much better than that, and he is well worth another chance on his return to action back down in grade. Ayaad and Marbling are a couple of potential improvers from top yards who also need monitoring in the market.

Mutual - 13:12 Chantilly

This looks an open renewal of this Group 3, and it could be worth chancing the progressive Mutual at the prices on offer. He has progressed with each three starts, winning his last two, and has at least had a run this year given his latest success came in March at Toulouse. Mutual disputed the lead over a furlong out on that occasion and edged ahead in the closing stages, leaving the impression that he has even more to offer. His trainer Christophe Ferland had a winner at Longchamp on Monday and Mutual remains open to improvement. Wanaway is more exposed, but did also make a winning return to action in March, and could prove the biggest danger.

