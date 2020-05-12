To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"...the race should set up nicely for him to track the leaders and swoop late on."

Timeform on Bill The Bee

#2 Minyinga - Sandown R6 (06:20)

Minyinga has been impressive in recent runs, narrowly touched off in each of her last three outings, and this looks a good opportunity for her to get her head back in front. She is drawn nicely on the inside and has a good apprentice in Campbell Rawiller taking off a handy 3kg, so should take plenty of stopping. Hapaira won with a bit to spare at Echuca last start and looks the chief threat, while Oregon Dreamer can claim the remainder of the prize money.

#16 Bill The Bee - Sandown R7 (06:55)

Bill The Bee is having his first run since February, but his record when fresh makes for good reading. He has the speed to overcome a wide draw, and with the big field looking set to provide a solid pace up front, the race should set up nicely for him to track the leaders and swoop late on. There was plenty to like about Lake's Folly's reappearance win at Sale last month and he certainly represents a live hope, while Indernile has been knocking on the door at this level recently and may be the pick of the remainder.

#5 Independent Road - Sandown R8 (07:30)

Independent Road is a pattern level performer who looks to have a little less on his plate here. He was narrowly edged out by Betcha Flyer - who subsequently went on to contest the Schweppes Oaks - at Flemington last month, and that form rates highly in this contest, so he gets the vote to resume winning ways. Main Stage's recent form is hard to fault (twice runner-up here), and he should be right there come the finish, while Influential Girl is another worth a second look.

Recommended bets

#2 Minyinga – Sandown R6 (06:20)
#16 Bill The Bee – Sandown R7 (06:55)
#5 Independent Road – Sandown R8 (07:30)

Sand (AUS) 13th May (R6 1300m Hcap)

Wednesday 13 May, 6.20am

1. Power Ohata
2. Minyinga
3. Hapaira
4. Oregon Dreamer
5. Stravain
6. French Success
7. Leveraged
8. Zimowy
9. Taberna
10. Chattering
11. Miss Belisa
12. Regal Riffle
13. Smart Charge
Sand (AUS) 13th May (R7 1300m Hcap)

Wednesday 13 May, 6.55am

1. Ballet Master
2. Lord Durante
3. Yeldarb
4. Memphis Rock
5. Mean Mister
6. Paperboy
7. Search Squad
8. Toosbuy
9. Indernile
10. Mickey Blue Eyes
11. Surreal Image
13. Fallen Empire
14. Stocktaka
16. Bill The Bee
18. Lakes Folly
19. Boltoutoftheblue
20. Journeygirl
Sand (AUS) 13th May (R8 1800m Hcap)

Wednesday 13 May, 7.30am

1. All Hard Wood
2. Lucabelle
3. Dandre
4. Influential Girl
5. Independent Road
6. Big Brew
7. High N Dry
8. Jinda
9. Cleos Poet
10. Elegant Snitz
11. Kiss And Cry
12. Rube Bridges
13. Duns N Roses
14. Highland Jakk
15. Curly Burgin
16. Main Stage
