Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 May

#2 Minyinga - Sandown R6 (06:20)

Minyinga has been impressive in recent runs, narrowly touched off in each of her last three outings, and this looks a good opportunity for her to get her head back in front. She is drawn nicely on the inside and has a good apprentice in Campbell Rawiller taking off a handy 3kg, so should take plenty of stopping. Hapaira won with a bit to spare at Echuca last start and looks the chief threat, while Oregon Dreamer can claim the remainder of the prize money.

#16 Bill The Bee - Sandown R7 (06:55)

Bill The Bee is having his first run since February, but his record when fresh makes for good reading. He has the speed to overcome a wide draw, and with the big field looking set to provide a solid pace up front, the race should set up nicely for him to track the leaders and swoop late on. There was plenty to like about Lake's Folly's reappearance win at Sale last month and he certainly represents a live hope, while Indernile has been knocking on the door at this level recently and may be the pick of the remainder.

#5 Independent Road - Sandown R8 (07:30)

Independent Road is a pattern level performer who looks to have a little less on his plate here. He was narrowly edged out by Betcha Flyer - who subsequently went on to contest the Schweppes Oaks - at Flemington last month, and that form rates highly in this contest, so he gets the vote to resume winning ways. Main Stage's recent form is hard to fault (twice runner-up here), and he should be right there come the finish, while Influential Girl is another worth a second look.