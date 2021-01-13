Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 January

#6 Hello Tomorrow - Scottsville R5 (12:55 GMT)

Hello Tomorrow remains a maiden, but she showed improved form in a first-time tongue tie when a good second at Greyville last month, and she is of interest now making her handicap debut. She can prove too strong for the likes of Matadora's Parade and Colour of Light.

#7 Isla Morada - Scottsville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Isla Morada hasn't won since July 2019, but she has been holding her form well of late, shaping well over a longer trip on her last two starts at Greyville. Both of her wins have come over a distance like today's and she should be competitive from this mark. Purple Persuasion and Jackson Wells are a couple of others to consider.

#7 Tread Swiftly - Scottsville R7 (14:05 GMT)

Tread Swiftly resumed winning ways at Greyville last month and lost little in defeat over the same course and distance last time. He arrives at the top of his game and tops the shortlist in this field. Guru's Pride is probably the main threat, while Williams Land is also considered.

