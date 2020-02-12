To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

Horses leaving the stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...she looks open to improvement and will take plenty of stopping."

Timeform on My Eclair

#5 My Girl Sweet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)

My Girl Sweet went close to breaking her maiden last time, beaten just a neck in a similar contest to this. She can go one better this time around, with Ornery Angel and Hifalutin rated the main threats.

#8 Segismundo - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15)

Segismundo broke his maiden on the Tampa Bay dirt track two starts ago and then ran well when third on turf last time. Switched back to dirt today, he looks sure to put up another bold showing. Snicker Kicker ought to be the biggest danger.

#6 My Eclair - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Chad Brown's newcomer Domestic Spending is sure to prove popular in this maiden, though it could pay to side with the once-raced My Eclair. A good second on debut, she looks open to improvement and will take plenty of stopping.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#5 My Girl Sweet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)
#8 Segismundo - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15)
#6 My Eclair - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles