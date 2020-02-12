Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February
Timeform bring you their three best bets from Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"...she looks open to improvement and will take plenty of stopping."
Timeform on My Eclair
#5 My Girl Sweet - Tampa Bay R1 (17:40)
My Girl Sweet went close to breaking her maiden last time, beaten just a neck in a similar contest to this. She can go one better this time around, with Ornery Angel and Hifalutin rated the main threats.
#8 Segismundo - Tampa Bay R4 (19:15)
Segismundo broke his maiden on the Tampa Bay dirt track two starts ago and then ran well when third on turf last time. Switched back to dirt today, he looks sure to put up another bold showing. Snicker Kicker ought to be the biggest danger.
#6 My Eclair - Tampa Bay R5 (19:45)
Chad Brown's newcomer Domestic Spending is sure to prove popular in this maiden, though it could pay to side with the once-raced My Eclair. A good second on debut, she looks open to improvement and will take plenty of stopping.
