Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

#6 Oloye - Greyville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Oloye has won four of her last six races, including three times over this course and distance, and is hard to ignore in this field. She is back up in trip here after a short stint over five furlongs, and looks the one they all have to beat. Mitra Music looked to be back to her best when a good half-length second at this venue in November and could be the sternest opposition, while Ooh La La has solid place claims.

#9 Heroic Deed - Greyville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Heroic Deed didn't need to be at his best when a ready winner of a big-field maiden at Scottsville last month and looks the one to side with on his handicap debut. Bedazzled Joker came home in front of three subsequent winners when successful last time out and looks the main danger, while Themba is another that should go well.

#5 Vision To Glory - Greyville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Vision To Glory looks to be progressing the right way and is a cut above the rest of this field formwise. He finished a good fourth in a course-and-distance maiden last time and will prove difficult to beat. Cherokee Chef looks the most likely to chase home the selection, while Matchless Captain can win the battle for third.