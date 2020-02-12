To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

Horses in South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Wednesday
Timeform select their three best bets from Greyville on Wednesday...

"...a cut above the rest of this field formwise."

Timeform on Vision To Glory

#6 Oloye - Greyville R6 (13:35 GMT)

Oloye has won four of her last six races, including three times over this course and distance, and is hard to ignore in this field. She is back up in trip here after a short stint over five furlongs, and looks the one they all have to beat. Mitra Music looked to be back to her best when a good half-length second at this venue in November and could be the sternest opposition, while Ooh La La has solid place claims.

#9 Heroic Deed - Greyville R7 (14:10 GMT)

Heroic Deed didn't need to be at his best when a ready winner of a big-field maiden at Scottsville last month and looks the one to side with on his handicap debut. Bedazzled Joker came home in front of three subsequent winners when successful last time out and looks the main danger, while Themba is another that should go well.

#5 Vision To Glory - Greyville R8 (14:45 GMT)

Vision To Glory looks to be progressing the right way and is a cut above the rest of this field formwise. He finished a good fourth in a course-and-distance maiden last time and will prove difficult to beat. Cherokee Chef looks the most likely to chase home the selection, while Matchless Captain can win the battle for third.

Grey (RSA) 12th Feb (R6 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 12 February, 10.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
Lady Legend
Township Melody
Scarlet Chill
Ooh La La
Accidental Tourist
Oloye
Petra
Arianos Shadow
Dieci
Komeshans Flight
Mitra Music
Naoshima

Grey (RSA) 12th Feb (R7 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 12 February, 10.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
Farland
African Sunrise
Themba
Bedazzled Joker
Presumptuous
Great Guy
Gurus Pride
Nicklaus
Heroic Deed
Orchid Street
Fiorano
Leslie Shadowliner

Grey (RSA) 12th Feb (R8 1400m Plt)

Wednesday 12 February, 10.45am

Market rules

Back Lay
Sea Scape
Drambuie
Meteoreight
Maxima
Vision To Glory
Chaumaso
Rocket Rhumba
King Ka Ching
Soul Surfer
Cherokee Chief
Matchless Captain
Texas Fizz

Timeform,

