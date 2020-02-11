To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

Horses on the all-weather
Timeform pick out three bets in the UK on Wednesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...unexposed at this trip and has a good chance of regaining the winning thread."

Timeform on True Belief

Back
True Belief - 20:00 Kempton

True Belief has been knocking on the door since opening his account at Windsor in October, again running creditably when hitting the frame for the fourth consecutive time at Chelmsford last month. The step up to seven furlongs looked to suit on that occasion and, considering the awkward position he came from after having to angle out to get a run, he finished strongly once in the clear. He is still unexposed at this trip and has a good chance of regaining the winning thread.

Lay
Limba - 14:20 Southwell

Limba recorded her second win of the year at this track in December and, up just 2 lb, followed up for a third course-and-distance success the following month. She proved to be a disappointment last time however, making brief headway out wide over two furlongs out but ultimately flattening out and finishing more than eight lengths behind the winner. She may bounce back to her best here but a few in this field make more appeal, with the handily weighted Coolagh Magic in particular catching the eye.

Smart Stat
Disruptor - 20:30 Kempton

£14.75 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear

Disruptor was below form at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start, but things didn't really go his way that day and he turned in a much better performance when third at Lingfield last time. This return to seven furlongs should suit him and he makes plenty of appeal in first-time blinkers.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - True Belief - 20:00 Kempton
Lay - Limba - 14:20 Southwell
Smart Stat - Disruptor - 20:30 Kempton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Sthl 12th Feb (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 12 February, 1.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Liamba
Coolagh Magic
Bedtime Bella
Mister Music
Love Your Work
Molaaheth

Kemp 12th Feb (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 12 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
True Belief
Classic Star
Phoenix Star
The Establishment
Para Mio
Johnny Reb
Onebaba
Derry Boy
Misu Pete
Lambristo

Kemp 12th Feb (7f Hcap)

Wednesday 12 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Champion Brogie
Upavon
Kyllachy Dragon
Kraka
Disruptor
Rich Approach
Broughtons Flare
Confrerie
Baashiq

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles