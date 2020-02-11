Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 February

Sthl 12th Feb (7f Hcap)
Wednesday 12 February, 1.45pm
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...
"...unexposed at this trip and has a good chance of regaining the winning thread."
Timeform on True Belief
Back
True Belief - 20:00 Kempton
True Belief has been knocking on the door since opening his account at Windsor in October, again running creditably when hitting the frame for the fourth consecutive time at Chelmsford last month. The step up to seven furlongs looked to suit on that occasion and, considering the awkward position he came from after having to angle out to get a run, he finished strongly once in the clear. He is still unexposed at this trip and has a good chance of regaining the winning thread.
Limba recorded her second win of the year at this track in December and, up just 2 lb, followed up for a third course-and-distance success the following month. She proved to be a disappointment last time however, making brief headway out wide over two furlongs out but ultimately flattening out and finishing more than eight lengths behind the winner. She may bounce back to her best here but a few in this field make more appeal, with the handily weighted Coolagh Magic in particular catching the eye.
Smart Stat
Disruptor - 20:30 Kempton
£14.75 - David Evans's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Disruptor was below form at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start, but things didn't really go his way that day and he turned in a much better performance when third at Lingfield last time. This return to seven furlongs should suit him and he makes plenty of appeal in first-time blinkers.
Back - True Belief - 20:00 Kempton
Lay - Limba - 14:20 Southwell
Smart Stat - Disruptor - 20:30 Kempton
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
