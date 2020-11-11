To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 November

Racing in South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Wednesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Turffontein on Wednesday...

"...very much the one to beat on these terms..."

Timeform on Purple Panther

#3 Greens - Turffontein R5 (13:05 GMT)

Greens and Winter Smoke bring the strongest form credentials into this contest. The latter has continued in good form since winning at Greyville in July, but preference is for Greens, who goes well at this track and should take plenty of beating with a repeat of her latest second over course and distance.

#8 South East - Turffontein R6 (13:35 GMT)

South East was well held at the Vaal last time, but he is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for three months under his belt. He had been in top form prior to that, winning or finishing second in five successive starts, and the balance of his form suggests he is still on a good mark. Visiway and Capitiana can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

#6 Purple Panther - Turffontein R7 (14:10 GMT)

Purple Panther is very much the one to beat on these terms. He didn't need to improve but was well on top at the finish when making a winning handicap debut at this track last time, so a small rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid. Dr Doolittle is feared most ahead of Louis Gem.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#3 Greens - Turffontein R5 (13:05 GMT)
#8 South East - Turffontein R6 (13:35 GMT)
#6 Purple Panther - Turffontein R7 (14:10 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Turf (RSA) 11th Nov (R5 1000m Plt)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Greens
Southern Charm
Hot Gossip
Sweet Sensation
Varina
Roksolana
Countessofcoulter
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 11th Nov (R6 1000m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Donderweer
All Of Me
Che Bella
Naafer
State Trooper
Isphan
Big Blue Marble
South East
Louis The Seventh
Madame Patrice
Capitiana
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Turf (RSA) 11th Nov (R7 1800m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 11 November, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kingsleys Heart
Bingwa
Gold Season
Dr Doolittle
Louis Gem
Purple Panther
Have A Go Jo
Elusive Swann
Fsquadron
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles