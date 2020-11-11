Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 November

#3 Greens - Turffontein R5 (13:05 GMT)

Greens and Winter Smoke bring the strongest form credentials into this contest. The latter has continued in good form since winning at Greyville in July, but preference is for Greens, who goes well at this track and should take plenty of beating with a repeat of her latest second over course and distance.

#8 South East - Turffontein R6 (13:35 GMT)

South East was well held at the Vaal last time, but he is entitled to strip fitter with that first outing for three months under his belt. He had been in top form prior to that, winning or finishing second in five successive starts, and the balance of his form suggests he is still on a good mark. Visiway and Capitiana can battle it out for a share of the minor money.

#6 Purple Panther - Turffontein R7 (14:10 GMT)

Purple Panther is very much the one to beat on these terms. He didn't need to improve but was well on top at the finish when making a winning handicap debut at this track last time, so a small rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him in his follow-up bid. Dr Doolittle is feared most ahead of Louis Gem.

