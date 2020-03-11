To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

Horses round the bend
Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday
Timeform identify three bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...has been running consistently well of late..."

Timeform on Distinctive Flower

#6 Bolter - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15)

Bolter ran his best race to date when second last time and is taken to go one better in what is a weak-looking maiden claimer. Stable companion Draftable may be the biggest threat, while Cool Hand Lute also demands scrutiny.

#6 Distinctive Flower - Tampa Bay R5 (18:45)

Distinctive Flower has been running consistently well of late and can record a fifth career success in this allowance optional claimer. Keeper Real may prove the best of the opposition, though Chilled Milk will also be a threat if bouncing back from a poor run last time.

#7 Painted Image - Tampa Bay R9 (20:48)

A course-and-distance winner in January, Painted Image has run well to be placed on both starts since, and should take some stopping. My Masterpiece heads up the list of dangers, with Legacy Park and Unabridged making up the shortlist.

Tampa (US) 11th Mar (R4 6f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 11 March, 4.40pm

Back Lay
Cool Hand Lute
Wanna Wow You
No Look Back
Imperial Greatness
Army Colonel
Bolter
Draftable
Erin Go Braugh
Mister Mister
Tampa (US) 11th Mar (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Wednesday 11 March, 4.40pm

Back Lay
Classy Woman
Chilled Milk
Keeper Real
Barrel Of Destiny
Another Time
Distinctive Flower
Cry Uncle
Tampa (US) 11th Mar (R9 1m Claim)

Wednesday 11 March, 4.40pm

Back Lay
Unabridged
Sweet Moochie
West Horizen
Legacy Park
Lady Breanna
My Masterpiece
No Sniveling
Aguas Coloradas
Freakin Me Out
