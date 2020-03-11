Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

#6 Bolter - Tampa Bay R4 (18:15)

Bolter ran his best race to date when second last time and is taken to go one better in what is a weak-looking maiden claimer. Stable companion Draftable may be the biggest threat, while Cool Hand Lute also demands scrutiny.

#6 Distinctive Flower - Tampa Bay R5 (18:45)

Distinctive Flower has been running consistently well of late and can record a fifth career success in this allowance optional claimer. Keeper Real may prove the best of the opposition, though Chilled Milk will also be a threat if bouncing back from a poor run last time.

#7 Painted Image - Tampa Bay R9 (20:48)

A course-and-distance winner in January, Painted Image has run well to be placed on both starts since, and should take some stopping. My Masterpiece heads up the list of dangers, with Legacy Park and Unabridged making up the shortlist.