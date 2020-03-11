Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

#9 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R6 (14:00 GMT)

Horoscope Harry landed successive victories towards the back end of last year and has largely remained in good heart since. He looks the form pick in this field and is the one they will all have to get past, with Treading Water and White Cheder making the most appeal of the remainder.

#9 Eternal Words - Greyville R7 (14:30 GMT)

Eternal Words has a cracking record at this course, winning on four of her last seven visits, and she looked back to her best when third here in January. That has since proved to be good form, with plenty from that race running well since, and this looks to be a good opportunity for Eternal Words to get her head back in front. Vase turned in a career best to land a course-and-distance handicap last time and represents the main danger, while Accidental Tourist can win the battle for third.

#2 Class Of Eight - Greyville R8 (15:05 GMT)

Class Of Eight is a consistent performer who has generally shown her best form at this track. She is 5 lb below her last winning mark here and looks worth chancing to outrun what is likely to be a big price. Fire Faerie is the main threat on the pick of her form, while Path To Glory can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.