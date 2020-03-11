To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 11 March

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Greyville on Wednesday
Timeform identify three bets at Greyville on Wednesday...

"...has a cracking record at this course..."

Timeform on Eternal Words

#9 Horoscope Harry - Greyville R6 (14:00 GMT)

Horoscope Harry landed successive victories towards the back end of last year and has largely remained in good heart since. He looks the form pick in this field and is the one they will all have to get past, with Treading Water and White Cheder making the most appeal of the remainder.

#9 Eternal Words - Greyville R7 (14:30 GMT)

Eternal Words has a cracking record at this course, winning on four of her last seven visits, and she looked back to her best when third here in January. That has since proved to be good form, with plenty from that race running well since, and this looks to be a good opportunity for Eternal Words to get her head back in front. Vase turned in a career best to land a course-and-distance handicap last time and represents the main danger, while Accidental Tourist can win the battle for third.

#2 Class Of Eight - Greyville R8 (15:05 GMT)

Class Of Eight is a consistent performer who has generally shown her best form at this track. She is 5 lb below her last winning mark here and looks worth chancing to outrun what is likely to be a big price. Fire Faerie is the main threat on the pick of her form, while Path To Glory can claim the remainder of the minor prize money.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Grey (RSA) 11th Mar (R6 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 11 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Matchless Captain
Winter Twilight
Treading Water
Sacred Journey
Dallas
Bedazzled Joker
Horoscope Harry
White Cedar
Up
Down

Bet slip

Grey (RSA) 11th Mar (R7 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 11 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Accidental Tourist
Purple Nkanyezi
Rocking Ruby
Linear
Jacks Bird
Vase
Made In Hollywood
Wildly In Love
Eternal Words
Beat It
Zadora
Up
Down

Bet slip

Grey (RSA) 11th Mar (R8 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 11 March, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Ms Rosa Parks
Class Of Eight
La Duchesse
Mythical Magic
Paper Ballerina
Fire Faerie
Path To Glory
Amber Furst
Flaming Desire
Bequia
Lady Sharon
Starlight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

