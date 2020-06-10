To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay and Evangeline on Wednesday...

"...has the form to be competitive, and may well be value..."

Timeform on Miss Underrated

#2 Director's Cut - Tampa Bay R4 (18:57)

A turf maiden comprising primarily of two-year-old first-time starters, with ready preference for Timothy Hamm's Director's Cut. Her half-sister was a turf winner and her trainer has an excellent record with debutantes. Funwhileitlasted and J's Silky can fill the places.

#8 Fancy Mallory - Evangeline R2 (00:17)

Fancy Mallory returns from a layoff with a drop in class and is taken to make the most of what looks a good opportunity. Palmettovowmenot is facing an easier assignment than last time and is up there on the shortlist too, while Kehron's Creed is another who is entitled to a second look.

#6 Miss Underrated - Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Miss Underrated may be just that in this maiden special weight contest. A little more exposed than some of her main rivals, she nonetheless has the form to be competitive, and may well be value compared to those at the front of the market. Balook heads up the list of dangers.

Recommended bets

#2 Director’s Cut – Tampa Bay R4 (18:57)
#8 Fancy Mallory – Evangeline R2 (00:17)
#6 Miss Underrated – Evangeline R3 (00:44)

Timeform,

