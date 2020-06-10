Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

Edessann - 13:30 Navan

Edessann seemed to benefit from a breathing operation when a back-to-form second at Newcastle on his final start for Michael Herrington and, having joined a top yard subsequently, he could be the answer to this tricky sprint handicap. A mark of 64 doesn't look excessive on the pick of his form and, still lightly raced, he could yet progress further. The likeable Early Call should give another good account and a quick return to form from Bellick could put him in the mix.

You'resobeautiful - 15:00 Navan



You'resobeautiful made appeal on paper and made a useful sort pull out all the stops on her debut at Dundalk in March. She clearly knew her job, but still left the impression that she would progress for the experience, so she looks the one to beat in what admittedly looks an above-average maiden. Eden Quay and Na Blianta Beo both have the pedigrees to suggest that they will leave behind their debut efforts, so are feared most.

Mount Everest - 16:00 Navan

Mount Everest clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he proved himself to be a very smart colt when not beaten far in the Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita. Admittedly, he wasn't at his best in a minor event at King Abdulaziz, but may have enough class to get away with this drop back in trip for a leading yard who are amongst the winners. Joseph O'Brien holds a strong hand with Buckhurst and San Andreas, the former arguably having the most potential in the field.