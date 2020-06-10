Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

#10 Candy Galore - Scottsville R8 (14:25)

Candy Galore seemed to lose his way towards the end of last year, but he bounced back to his best, and better in fact, when producing a career-best performance to land a course-and-distance handicap in January. He is up 5 lb for that effort, but looks worth chancing at what appears to be a generous price. Great Shaka and Skidoo are two others with the potential to be on the premises.

#6 Kingston Rock - Scottsville R9 (15:00)

Kingston Rock has made a satisfactory start to the season, twice finding only one too good over this distance at Greyville since the turn of the year, and this could be a good opportunity for him to go one better. He is one of the more consistent performers in this field, hitting the frame in six of his last eight races, and he still looks to be on a workable mark, so a bold showing is expected. Binary Star appeals as a solid each-way option, while Constantine is another unlikely to be too far away.

#8 Transonic - Scottsville R10 (15:30)

Transonic returned a different proposition when a narrow second on his reappearance in a Greyville maiden in March, and he confirmed that improvement when going one better in a similar event later the same month, producing a career best to run out a two-length winner. His opening mark may underestimate him somewhat on the back of those two runs, and he looks sure to make his presence felt on his handicap debut. All The Way Up looks the pick of the remainder.