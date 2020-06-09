To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

Magna Grecia
Timeform pick out three best bets from the action in the UK on Wednesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...was very strong at the finish on that occasion, so the step up in trip will bring about further improvement..."

Timeform on Asbaagh

Back
Asbaagh 16:45 Wolverhampton

Asbaagh was easy to back on debut in comparison to her more experienced winning stablemate, but still showed plenty to work on to be beaten a length in third. In fact, she could hardly have shaped better given the ground she was asked to make up from a poor position having been found wanting for know-how early on. Asbaagh was very strong at the finish on that occasion, so the step up in trip will bring about further improvement, something that her pedigree mirrors. Of those with form, she sets a lofty standard to aim at.

Lay
Sky Commander - 18:45 Yarmouth

Sky Commander left his debut performance well behind when running out an emphatic winner at Kempton in December, very strong in the betting and never giving his backers any doubt. In fact, he looked something out of the ordinary and is sure to be popular here. Sky Commander is bred to stay this one-mile trip, but could be opposable in his attempt to give weight to Magical Morning. He has an excellent pedigree and left the impression he would come on a bundle for his debut, and he could hardly be in better hands.

Smart Stat
Ballylemon - 15:50 Pontefract

£19.66 - Richard Hughes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Ballylemon was expensive to follow in handicaps on the all-weather towards the end of last year, though he didn't help himself by racing too keenly over longer trips. However, he looked a horse to follow when breaking his maiden over this course and distance last season, making all and quickening up in good style in the straight to win unchallenged. The return to this distance - and turf - look good moves and Richard Hughes does well with horses returning from a break.


Recommended bets

Back Asbaagh 16:45 Wolverhampton
Lay Sky Commander - 18:45 Yarmouth
Smart Stat Ballylemon - 15:50 Pontefract

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Ponte 10th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Wednesday 10 June, 3.50pm

Wolv 10th Jun (1m Mdn)

Wednesday 10 June, 4.45pm

Yarm 10th Jun (1m Nov Stks)

Wednesday 10 June, 6.45pm

Timeform,

