Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

Asbaagh was easy to back on debut in comparison to her more experienced winning stablemate, but still showed plenty to work on to be beaten a length in third. In fact, she could hardly have shaped better given the ground she was asked to make up from a poor position having been found wanting for know-how early on. Asbaagh was very strong at the finish on that occasion, so the step up in trip will bring about further improvement, something that her pedigree mirrors. Of those with form, she sets a lofty standard to aim at.
Sky Commander left his debut performance well behind when running out an emphatic winner at Kempton in December, very strong in the betting and never giving his backers any doubt. In fact, he looked something out of the ordinary and is sure to be popular here. Sky Commander is bred to stay this one-mile trip, but could be opposable in his attempt to give weight to Magical Morning. He has an excellent pedigree and left the impression he would come on a bundle for his debut, and he could hardly be in better hands.
£19.66 - Richard Hughes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break
Ballylemon was expensive to follow in handicaps on the all-weather towards the end of last year, though he didn't help himself by racing too keenly over longer trips. However, he looked a horse to follow when breaking his maiden over this course and distance last season, making all and quickening up in good style in the straight to win unchallenged. The return to this distance - and turf - look good moves and Richard Hughes does well with horses returning from a break.
