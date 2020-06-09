Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

#8 Monmouth - Sale R7 (06:20 BST)

Monmouth has placed the last twice, has a good draw and looks the one to beat back down in trip. Mr Monaco just missed out at a higher level last time and looks a serious player, while Blandford Lad isn't the easiest ride but has plenty of ability.

#7 Walking Flying - Sale R8 (06:55 BST)

Walking Flying has to manage a wide draw, but has been running well at Group and listed level, so is fancied to prove very hard to beat. Magazine is ready for this longer trip and runners from this yard always need respecting, while Into Rio is another who can be involved.

#2 Uluru - Sale R9 (07:30 BST)

Uluru seeks the hat-trick following the first-up win this grade. He has the speed to clear the tricky gate and just has to bring that form to the grass to go close. Commodus made a good winning debut and has more up the sleeve, while Evening Glory is better than his last run.

