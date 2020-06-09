To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Sale on Wednesday...

"...is fancied to prove very hard to beat..."

Timeform on Walking Flying

#8 Monmouth - Sale R7 (06:20 BST)

Monmouth has placed the last twice, has a good draw and looks the one to beat back down in trip. Mr Monaco just missed out at a higher level last time and looks a serious player, while Blandford Lad isn't the easiest ride but has plenty of ability.

#7 Walking Flying - Sale R8 (06:55 BST)

Walking Flying has to manage a wide draw, but has been running well at Group and listed level, so is fancied to prove very hard to beat. Magazine is ready for this longer trip and runners from this yard always need respecting, while Into Rio is another who can be involved.

#2 Uluru - Sale R9 (07:30 BST)

Uluru seeks the hat-trick following the first-up win this grade. He has the speed to clear the tricky gate and just has to bring that form to the grass to go close. Commodus made a good winning debut and has more up the sleeve, while Evening Glory is better than his last run.

Sale (AUS) 10th Jun (R7 2219m Hcap)

Wednesday 10 June, 6.20am

2. Pharrell
3. Reach Out
4. Schweinsteiger
5. Big Sur
6. Kalalo
7. Blandford Lad
8. Monmouth
9. Vantastic
11. Set Us Free
12. Virtuous
14. Darken Up
15. Storm Train
16. Olifoet
17. Mr Monaco
Sale (AUS) 10th Jun (R8 1728m Hcap)

Wednesday 10 June, 6.55am

1. Quality Approach
2. Nangawooka
3. Into Rio
4. The Sidekick
5. Locko
6. The View
7. Walking Flying
8. Sphera
9. Cash For Diamonds
10. Fudged
11. Magazine
12. Carlton Rose
13. Sirius Deal
14. Lord Lennox
15. Chloes Day
16. Cracksman
17. General Bordeaux
18. Rajpipla
Sale (AUS) 10th Jun (R9 1411m Hcap)

Wednesday 10 June, 7.30am

1. Designer Chef
2. Uluru
3. Evening Glory
4. General Cos
5. Vladivostok
6. Cowboy
7. Denero
8. Oh So Skeptical
9. Commodus
10. Necessitas
11. Hot Sizzle
12. Pindi Pride
13. Gettysburg Address
14. Evil Cry
16. Defend
17. Joes Pride
18. Bally Paddy
Timeform,

