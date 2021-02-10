To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 February

US racing
Timeform provide three bets in the US on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...must have strong claims of going once better..."

Timeform on Paynter Fest

#3 Paynter Fest - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Paynter Fest was just touched off by a head on her debut for her current barn last time and must have strong claims of going once better in this similar contest. The versatile Bahama Kitten is returning to dirt after a below-par effort on turf and appeals as best of the rest, while Babie Monster also commands a second look.

#3 Hide the Demon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Hide the Demon was beaten just half a length when runner-up at Hawthorne last time and makes plenty of appeal shipping back to a track that he's won over before. Baby I'm Perfect comes here in a very good vein of form and should also give a good account. Tudox Expectations is another that can get involved.

#2 And Won - Tampa Bay R9 (21:30)

And Won was below form last time but is now dropping in grade in an effort to get him back to his best. This claimer is markedly softer than the races he has been contesting of late and he should make a bold show. Threeohtwocassie could well come out best of the opposition, while Hot and Heavy can't be confidently ruled out.

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

#3 Paynter Fest – Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)
#3 Hide the Demon – Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)
#2 And Won – Tampa Bay R9 (21:30)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 10th Feb (R3 1m1f Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Babie Monster
Sapphire Jubilee
Paynter Fest
Sundrenched
Crown Of Joy
Quiet No More
Bahama Kitten
West Horizen
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 10th Feb (R5 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 7.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Branco Maria
Downtowner
Hide The Demon
Tudox Expectations
Central Park
Hauntedbythemusic
Baby Im Perfect
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Tampa (US) 10th Feb (R9 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 9.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Honey Dont
And Won
Sancocho
Dazzling Truths
The Curt Fox
Threeohtwocassie
Hot And Heavy
Rough Night
Toss
Plato
Bunster
Toupha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles