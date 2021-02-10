Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 February

#3 Paynter Fest - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Paynter Fest was just touched off by a head on her debut for her current barn last time and must have strong claims of going once better in this similar contest. The versatile Bahama Kitten is returning to dirt after a below-par effort on turf and appeals as best of the rest, while Babie Monster also commands a second look.

#3 Hide the Demon - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Hide the Demon was beaten just half a length when runner-up at Hawthorne last time and makes plenty of appeal shipping back to a track that he's won over before. Baby I'm Perfect comes here in a very good vein of form and should also give a good account. Tudox Expectations is another that can get involved.

#2 And Won - Tampa Bay R9 (21:30)

And Won was below form last time but is now dropping in grade in an effort to get him back to his best. This claimer is markedly softer than the races he has been contesting of late and he should make a bold show. Threeohtwocassie could well come out best of the opposition, while Hot and Heavy can't be confidently ruled out.

