Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 July

Wednesday 1 July, 5.25pm
|Halel
|Jiffy Josh
|Allegiance
|Seventysevenwilow
|Red Rose Cat
|Hondo Gusto
|Unspoiled Moments
Timeform select the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...
"...sole win came on dirt and she makes plenty of appeal switched back to that surface from turf..."
Timeform on Rosalda
#3 Allegiance- Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)
Allegiance was never a factor in a stronger race than this last time but should fare better in this weaker contest. Seventysevenwilow is another facing an easier assignment than last time and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Unspoiled Moments can also make the places.
#2 Cadet Connelly - Tampa Bay R3 (18:27)
Cadet Connelly has run well in better company on his last 3 starts and will take plenty of beating in this starter allowance event. A repeat of any of those runs should be enough to get the job done. High Heater is also in decent nick at present and can fill the runner-up spot.
#2 Rosalda - Tampa Bay R6 (19:58)
Rosalda's sole win came on dirt and she makes plenty of appeal switched back to that surface from turf. This race is also looks tad easier than the ones she's been competing in of late. Sky Run makes appeal on stable debut and is up there on the shortlist too, while Baby Dragon isn't entirely out of it either.
