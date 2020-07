#3 Farland - Greyville R5 (13:00 BST)

This looks competitive, but Farland returned to his best when winning a C&D handicap last time, and can follow up if in the same form. Oloye seems best of the rest, while Final Attempt is not out of it for third place.

#11 Chatty Cathy - Greyville R8 (14:55 BST)

Chatty Cathy has returned to form the last twice, placing both times at this track, and she has to be taken seriously in this field. Queen's Plain and Isla Morada are others to consider.

#12 Pina Colada - Greyville R9 (15:30 BST)

Pina Colada has finished runner-up on her last three starts, but there is nothing wrong with her attitude, and should make a bold show. Popova makes most appeal of the rest, while Fire Faerie also demands respect.