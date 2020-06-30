Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 July

#1 Excellent Dream - Belmont R6 (08:40)

Excellent Dream has enjoyed a good start to the year, winning at Bunbury first up before hitting the frame at a higher level in each of his three subsequent races. He has the speed to overcome an unfavourable draw here and is expected to prove a leading chance, particularly with apprentice jockey Victoria Corver's handy claim. My Blueboy and Moorumbine appeal as the pick of the remainder.

#9 Mirror Moon - Belmont R7 (09:15)

Mirror Moon showed plenty of promise when third on debut at Bunbury in November, and seven months on, she duly showed improved form, bolting in at Northam to break her maiden at the second time of asking. She is up in grade here but is open to further improvement and should prove hard to beat. Forgotten Jewel has trialled well in the lead up to this race and could pose the chief threat, while Jay Dee can win the battle for third.

#7 Double The Pro - Belmont R8 (09:52)

Double The Pro arrives here in strong form after two wins from his six outings this season, including when producing a good turn of foot to run out a two-and-a-quarter-length winner at Northam earlier this month. A repeat of that effort should see him difficult to hold out, with False Statement and Wanna Be Good the two most likely to be chasing him home.

