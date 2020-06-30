To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 July

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Belmont on Wednesday...

"...open to further improvement and should prove hard to beat."

Timeform on Mirror Moon

#1 Excellent Dream - Belmont R6 (08:40)

Excellent Dream has enjoyed a good start to the year, winning at Bunbury first up before hitting the frame at a higher level in each of his three subsequent races. He has the speed to overcome an unfavourable draw here and is expected to prove a leading chance, particularly with apprentice jockey Victoria Corver's handy claim. My Blueboy and Moorumbine appeal as the pick of the remainder.

#9 Mirror Moon - Belmont R7 (09:15)

Mirror Moon showed plenty of promise when third on debut at Bunbury in November, and seven months on, she duly showed improved form, bolting in at Northam to break her maiden at the second time of asking. She is up in grade here but is open to further improvement and should prove hard to beat. Forgotten Jewel has trialled well in the lead up to this race and could pose the chief threat, while Jay Dee can win the battle for third.

#7 Double The Pro - Belmont R8 (09:52)

Double The Pro arrives here in strong form after two wins from his six outings this season, including when producing a good turn of foot to run out a two-and-a-quarter-length winner at Northam earlier this month. A repeat of that effort should see him difficult to hold out, with False Statement and Wanna Be Good the two most likely to be chasing him home.

Recommended bets

Belm (AUS) 1st Jul (R6 1000m CL1)

Wednesday 1 July, 8.40am

1. Excellent Dream
2. My Blueboy
3. Lies N Deception
4. Moorumbine
5. Dolcity
6. The Finest
7. Sea Lake
8. Lost Crown
9. Rock The Planet
10. Roses Are Red
11. Excelestial
12. Ming Xing
13. Old Bailey
14. Little Miss Pro
15. Melros Beach
16. The Beach
Belm (AUS) 1st Jul (R7 1400m CL1)

Wednesday 1 July, 9.15am

1. Son Of The Sun
2. Forgotten Jewel
3. Mirth N Music
4. Hotham Valley
5. Staralign
6. Fair Glory
7. Jay Dee
8. Martarello
9. Mirror Moon
10. Global Ruler
11. Jevelation
12. Paris Girl
13. Native Chimes
14. Cosmic Reflection
15. Roberta
17. Simonelly
18. Arties Jewels
19. Miss Mandy
20. My Boss
Belm (AUS) 1st Jul (R8 1200m Hcap)

Wednesday 1 July, 9.52am

1. Gunnago
3. Friars Gift
4. Star Glitter
5. Count Tomoz Off
6. Wanna Be Good
7. Double The Pro
8. Three Secrets
9. Classic Pro
10. One Short
11. Greywolf
12. Abby Lane
13. It Comes Natural
14. Pasajero
15. Uptown Funk
16. Cristal Dane
17. Ribbon Of Gold
18. False Statement
