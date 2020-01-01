To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

Horses at the post
The South African action on Wednesday comes from Scottsville
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you the best bets from Scottsville on Wednesday.

"...is clearly back in good order and a big run is expected..."

Timeform on Yaas

#11 Yaas - Scottsville R6 (13:40 GMT)

Yaas showed improved form when second at Greyville in November and built on that with a comfortable victory at the same venue the following month. She is clearly back in good order and a big run is expected here. Coyote Girl recorded back-to-back wins in October and November and was far from disgraced when runner-up a month later, so is tough to ignore where second place is concerned, while First Sighting also has solid place claims.

#10 All The Way Up - Scottsville R7 (14:15 GMT)

All The Way Up got off the mark when landing a Greyville maiden back in August and, though he has not been able to follow it up with a second victory, has shown promise on both his subsequent runs. He was beaten less than a length when a respectable fourth in a handicap last month and looks the best option in this contest. Victorious Man was the model of consistency in the latter stages of last year and signed off with a career-best performance to land a Greyville handicap in December. He could provide the chief danger to All The Way Up, while Williams Land is another with place prospects.

#2 Blush Of Dawn - Scottsville R8 (14:50 GMT)

Blush Of Dawn is yet to get off the mark but has shown enough in her recent runs to suggest that a breakthrough victory is forthcoming. She split a couple of subsequent winners when second at Greyville on her last outing and is the one to beat in this contest. Irish Pearl has struggled to make an impact in races so far but is up in trip here and could be worth chancing for second. To The Max was narrowly denied when making her debut at this track in September and has shown enough in her two subsequent outings to suggest a big run could be on the horizon, so she gets the vote for third.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

#11 Yaas – Scottsville R6 (13:40 GMT)
#10 All The Way Up – Scottsville R7 (14:15 GMT)
#2 Blush Of Dawn – Scottsville R8 (14:50 GMT)

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles