Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

#11 Yaas - Scottsville R6 (13:40 GMT)

Yaas showed improved form when second at Greyville in November and built on that with a comfortable victory at the same venue the following month. She is clearly back in good order and a big run is expected here. Coyote Girl recorded back-to-back wins in October and November and was far from disgraced when runner-up a month later, so is tough to ignore where second place is concerned, while First Sighting also has solid place claims.

#10 All The Way Up - Scottsville R7 (14:15 GMT)

All The Way Up got off the mark when landing a Greyville maiden back in August and, though he has not been able to follow it up with a second victory, has shown promise on both his subsequent runs. He was beaten less than a length when a respectable fourth in a handicap last month and looks the best option in this contest. Victorious Man was the model of consistency in the latter stages of last year and signed off with a career-best performance to land a Greyville handicap in December. He could provide the chief danger to All The Way Up, while Williams Land is another with place prospects.

#2 Blush Of Dawn - Scottsville R8 (14:50 GMT)

Blush Of Dawn is yet to get off the mark but has shown enough in her recent runs to suggest that a breakthrough victory is forthcoming. She split a couple of subsequent winners when second at Greyville on her last outing and is the one to beat in this contest. Irish Pearl has struggled to make an impact in races so far but is up in trip here and could be worth chancing for second. To The Max was narrowly denied when making her debut at this track in September and has shown enough in her two subsequent outings to suggest a big run could be on the horizon, so she gets the vote for third.