Timeform UK SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

Kalashnikov on landing
Timeform provide their three best bets in Britain on Wednesday
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Wednesday...

"...he is an improving, high-class chaser who looks set to give another good account..."

Timeform on Kalashnikov

Back
Kalashnikov - 14:00 Cheltenham

Kalashnikov signed off last season with a win in a Grade 1 novice chase at Aintree and he has made a pleasing start to this campaign, running well in defeat on both occasions. He was undone by a test of speed on his return at Aintree, when low sun led to the three fences in the straight being bypassed, but produced an improved effort at Newbury last time, agonisingly caught on the line by the reopposing Oldgrangewood having worked so hard to see off Glen Forsa. He has a 6 lb higher mark to contend with here but he is an improving, high-class chaser who looks set to give another good account.

Lay
El Picador - 12:30 Musselburgh

El Picador shaped with promise on his hurdling debut at Musselburgh and then produced improved form to win at the same venue last time. He remains open to further improvement in this sphere, but might need to progress to defy a penalty against a useful Flat performer such as Never Do Nothing if he takes to hurdling. Extreme Force also looked a decent prospect at Catterick so this is not an easy task for El Picador.

Smart Stat
Anytime Will Do - 14:35 Cheltenham

Smart Stat: £17.60 - Dan Skelton's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdlers running in first-time headgear

Anytime Will Do looked a good prospect when winning his first three starts under Rules. He's made a solid rather than spectacular start in handicaps but he wasn't beaten far at Newbury last time and would have finished even closer had he not hung so badly. The application of headgear could be a positive move and he is still open to improvement.

Recommended bets

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Bet now

Timeform,

