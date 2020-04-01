Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 April

#3 Mozano - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Mozano has been competing in better maiden claimers than this at Gulfstream and a repeat of his latest fourth-placed effort ought to be enough to get the job done here. Cliffy is an interesting newcomer and may emerge as one of the main dangers.

#12 Game Day Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Never Have I Ever is clearly the one to beat here on his best form, but hasn't looked the same horse since switching barns and may be worth taking on with Game Day Drama. The selection was third following a claim last time and is now the subject of another trainer switch, this one a positive based on his new handler's numbers.

#7 Sense of Justice - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

The maiden in which Sense of Justice finished third at Parx on his debut is proving strong form and he can strike at the second time of asking. His trainer does well with horses returning from breaks, so the 261-day layoff shouldn't be too much of an issue, and the selection also appears to be working well for this comeback run.