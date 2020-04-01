To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 April

Racing on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday...

"...has been competing in better maiden claimers than this..."

Timeform on Mozano

#3 Mozano - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30)

Mozano has been competing in better maiden claimers than this at Gulfstream and a repeat of his latest fourth-placed effort ought to be enough to get the job done here. Cliffy is an interesting newcomer and may emerge as one of the main dangers.

#12 Game Day Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:30)

Never Have I Ever is clearly the one to beat here on his best form, but hasn't looked the same horse since switching barns and may be worth taking on with Game Day Drama. The selection was third following a claim last time and is now the subject of another trainer switch, this one a positive based on his new handler's numbers.

#7 Sense of Justice - Tampa Bay R7 (20:30)

The maiden in which Sense of Justice finished third at Parx on his debut is proving strong form and he can strike at the second time of asking. His trainer does well with horses returning from breaks, so the 261-day layoff shouldn't be too much of an issue, and the selection also appears to be working well for this comeback run.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Tampa (US) 1st Apr (R3 7f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 1 April, 6.30pm

Back Lay
Poznan
Bee By The Sea
Mozano
Mike Is Ready
Bumpa
Three Olivez
Cliffy
Beyond The Stars
Initforthelove
Esor
Buffalo Max
Duke Of Hearts
Tampa (US) 1st Apr (R5 6f Claim)

Wednesday 1 April, 7.30pm

Back Lay
Wanna Salsa
Fielding Gold
Red Rose Cat
Sum Overture
One Fine Ride
Never Have I Ever
Greeleys Farewell
Im A Cool Man
Jrock
Sent From Heaven
Perp
Game Day Drama
Tampa (US) 1st Apr (R7 6f Mdn)

Wednesday 1 April, 8.30pm

Back Lay
Sky Mischief
Captain Billy Roy
Carmichael
Real Grace
Five Star Colonel
Oceanic
Sense Of Justice
Drama Chorus
Now Im Broke
Battle Rags
Positive Impact
Conveyed
Justcuzifeellikeit
Timeform,

