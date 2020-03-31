Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 April

#12 Early Morning Rise - Sandown Race 3 (04:10)

Early Morning Rise was sent back from an awkward draw last time and the shape of the race went against her. She stayed on well however, and the softer draw out to the mile now sees her looking set to get a much more potent run. The same might not be said for the favourite, Affair To Remember, who draws wide and may need things to fall in place, leaving Early Morning Rise appealing at each way odds.

#10 Clementina - Sandown Race 5 (05:20)

Clementina was left to make a long run last time and couldn't finish it right off, despite looking dangerous at the corner. That is the query, she has lacked a knockout blow throughout her career, but she is going well and finds a winnable scenario here.

#11 Treaty Of Seville - Sandown Race 6 (05:55)

Treaty Of Seville stood up well in a high-rating race for it's class first up, and then took that figure and capitalised on it at Pakenham last time, winning with a leg in the air. He has been saved for this after accepting in the Bendigo Guineas and looks certainly up to adding another win to his C.V.