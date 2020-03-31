To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform Australia offer three bets on Wednesday
Timeform Australia select the three best bets at Sandown on Wednesday...

"...she is going well and finds a winnable scenario here."

Timeform on Clementina

#12 Early Morning Rise - Sandown Race 3 (04:10)

Early Morning Rise was sent back from an awkward draw last time and the shape of the race went against her. She stayed on well however, and the softer draw out to the mile now sees her looking set to get a much more potent run. The same might not be said for the favourite, Affair To Remember, who draws wide and may need things to fall in place, leaving Early Morning Rise appealing at each way odds.

#10 Clementina - Sandown Race 5 (05:20)

Clementina was left to make a long run last time and couldn't finish it right off, despite looking dangerous at the corner. That is the query, she has lacked a knockout blow throughout her career, but she is going well and finds a winnable scenario here.

#11 Treaty Of Seville - Sandown Race 6 (05:55)

Treaty Of Seville stood up well in a high-rating race for it's class first up, and then took that figure and capitalised on it at Pakenham last time, winning with a leg in the air. He has been saved for this after accepting in the Bendigo Guineas and looks certainly up to adding another win to his C.V.

Sand (AUS) 1st Apr (R3 1600m 3yo)

Wednesday 1 April, 4.10am

1. Sierra Sue
2. Oceans Thirteen
3. Gina Lola
4. Leale
5. Affair to Remember
6. All Too Terrific
8. Walking Flying
9. You Hadme At Hello
10. Bons Abroad
11. Cirrina
12. Early Morning Rise
13. Frazil
14. Lindelani
15. Night Passage
16. Jealice
19. Song Brocade
20. Entrez Boo
Sand (AUS) 1st Apr (R5 2400m Hcap)

Wednesday 1 April, 5.20am

1. Glorious Sinndar
2. Mitrust
3. Jack Regan
4. Mi Keri Pi
5. Mountain Breath
6. Keep Up
7. Konkalikon
8. Robbies Star
9. Reflect The Stars
10. Clementina
11. Nothin Leica High
12. Tigre Royale
13. Yulong Captain
15. Fiftyonestates
16. Jenstar
18. Anna Mae
20. Reliable Lisa
Sand (AUS) 1st Apr (R6 1400m Hcap)

Wednesday 1 April, 5.55am

1. Hostar
2. Sonaree
3. Ammoudi Bay
4. Brilliant Concept
5. Sirkos
6. Accountability
8. Sir Harald
9. Subrunner
10. Rolling Moss
11. Treaty Of Seville
12. Stayawake
13. Part Time Lover
14. Strike A Beau
15. Pierro Belle
16. Shifty Shamus
18. Aree Al
19. Teebird
20. Hes The Real Deel
Timeform,

