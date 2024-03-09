Warwick Racing Tips: Zonda to motor home

A Warwick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Warwick Nap - 15:00 - Back Zonda

No. 6 Zonda (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 107

The Jonjo O'Neill stable looks to stand a good chance of winning this race for the fourth time in the last five years courtesy of Zonda, who has shaped like a winner in waiting in his two handicaps so far.

He has a 4 lb rise to contend with for his 2½ lengths second to Hermes Boy at Wincanton last time but he shaped so well there that it is unlikely to halt his progress.

Bertie B rates a likely threat on the back of his recent Hereford success, while the fact that Big Blue Moon went off a short-priced favourite on his chase debut/reappearance suggests his stable thinks he's still well treated and he could bounce back returned to hurdles.

Back Zonda on the Betfair Exchange Bet now

Warwick Next Best - 14:25 - Back King Of Tara

No. 6 King Of Tara EXC 1.1 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

King Of Tara laid a very solid platform for hurdling with a trio of placed efforts in bumpers and, sure to be well prepared for this, he looks the way to go under Jonjo O'Neill Jnr who has a 23% strike-rate at the course.

King Of Tara's relatives were no world-beaters, but their best form came over this trip, and with soft ground no problem a big run is expected.

Tactical Affair is a massive threat on the pick on his Irish form, with Doyen Quest another penalised runner to consider.