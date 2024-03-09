Serial Winners

Warwick Racing Tips: Zonda to motor home

Horse racing at Warwick
Warwick stages jumps racing on Sunday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Warwick on Sunday.

  • A Warwick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Warwick Nap - 15:00 - Back Zonda

    The Jonjo O'Neill stable looks to stand a good chance of winning this race for the fourth time in the last five years courtesy of Zonda, who has shaped like a winner in waiting in his two handicaps so far.

    He has a 4 lb rise to contend with for his 2½ lengths second to Hermes Boy at Wincanton last time but he shaped so well there that it is unlikely to halt his progress.

    Bertie B rates a likely threat on the back of his recent Hereford success, while the fact that Big Blue Moon went off a short-priced favourite on his chase debut/reappearance suggests his stable thinks he's still well treated and he could bounce back returned to hurdles.

    Warwick Next Best - 14:25 - Back King Of Tara

    King Of Tara laid a very solid platform for hurdling with a trio of placed efforts in bumpers and, sure to be well prepared for this, he looks the way to go under Jonjo O'Neill Jnr who has a 23% strike-rate at the course.

    King Of Tara's relatives were no world-beaters, but their best form came over this trip, and with soft ground no problem a big run is expected.

    Tactical Affair is a massive threat on the pick on his Irish form, with Doyen Quest another penalised runner to consider.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

