- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 11lbs
- OR: 107
Warwick Racing Tips: Zonda to motor home
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Warwick on Sunday.
- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Warwick Nap - 15:00 - Back Zonda
The Jonjo O'Neill stable looks to stand a good chance of winning this race for the fourth time in the last five years courtesy of Zonda, who has shaped like a winner in waiting in his two handicaps so far.
He has a 4 lb rise to contend with for his 2½ lengths second to Hermes Boy at Wincanton last time but he shaped so well there that it is unlikely to halt his progress.
Bertie B rates a likely threat on the back of his recent Hereford success, while the fact that Big Blue Moon went off a short-priced favourite on his chase debut/reappearance suggests his stable thinks he's still well treated and he could bounce back returned to hurdles.
Warwick Next Best - 14:25 - Back King Of Tara
King Of Tara laid a very solid platform for hurdling with a trio of placed efforts in bumpers and, sure to be well prepared for this, he looks the way to go under Jonjo O'Neill Jnr who has a 23% strike-rate at the course.
King Of Tara's relatives were no world-beaters, but their best form came over this trip, and with soft ground no problem a big run is expected.
Tactical Affair is a massive threat on the pick on his Irish form, with Doyen Quest another penalised runner to consider.
Warwick 10th Mar (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 10 March, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bertie B
|Zonda
|Big Blue Moon
|Theyseekhimthere
|El Saviour
|Presenting Nelly
|Risk Dargent
|Petty Cash
|Shuil Ceoil
|Bobalot
|Golden Ambition
|Jhabite En France
|Kojin
