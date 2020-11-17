Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Twominutes Turkish - 12:20 Warwick

This will likely be a race to follow and, Twominutes Turkish, who was impressive when making a winning start over hurdles at Fakenham last month, is fancied to defy a penalty. He showed up okay in a couple of warmish bumpers last season, but he is built for jumping and justified good support, drawing clear before the straight, and in control when putting in his only unconvincing jump at the last. There should be plenty of progress in him now.

No. 1 Twominutes Turkish (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The Glancing Queen - 13:30 Warwick

The Glancing Queen looks an intriguing runner now making her hurdling debut. She was a useful bumper performer in 2018/19, notably winning the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and impressed with the way she moved into contention in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on her sole start last season. She has had a couple of respectable spins on the all-weather this summer, but is very interesting now having her stamina stretched sent hurdling.

No. 6 The Glancing Queen (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Stratagem - 14:05 Warwick

Only three runners are set to go to post for this novice chase but it is still a fascinating contest that can go the way of four-year-old chasing debutant Stratagem. He was well held up in grade on his return in a minor event at Cheltenham last month, but Paul Nicholls stated beforehand he would be sent chasing next and he likely left plenty to work on there. Stratagem gets a handy weight-for-age allowance and has the physique to make up into an even better chaser.