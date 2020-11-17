To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Warwick
There are some good-quality races at Warwick on Wednesday

Timeform pick out three selections at Warwick on Wednesday...

"...is very interesting now having her stamina stretched sent hurdling..."

Timeform on The Glancing Queen

Twominutes Turkish - 12:20 Warwick

This will likely be a race to follow and, Twominutes Turkish, who was impressive when making a winning start over hurdles at Fakenham last month, is fancied to defy a penalty. He showed up okay in a couple of warmish bumpers last season, but he is built for jumping and justified good support, drawing clear before the straight, and in control when putting in his only unconvincing jump at the last. There should be plenty of progress in him now.

The Glancing Queen - 13:30 Warwick

The Glancing Queen looks an intriguing runner now making her hurdling debut. She was a useful bumper performer in 2018/19, notably winning the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and impressed with the way she moved into contention in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on her sole start last season. She has had a couple of respectable spins on the all-weather this summer, but is very interesting now having her stamina stretched sent hurdling.

Stratagem - 14:05 Warwick

Only three runners are set to go to post for this novice chase but it is still a fascinating contest that can go the way of four-year-old chasing debutant Stratagem. He was well held up in grade on his return in a minor event at Cheltenham last month, but Paul Nicholls stated beforehand he would be sent chasing next and he likely left plenty to work on there. Stratagem gets a handy weight-for-age allowance and has the physique to make up into an even better chaser.

Smart Stat

Stratagem - 14:05 Warwick

28% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with chasers at up to 2m3f

Recommended bets

Twominutes Turkish - 12:20 Warwick
The Glancing Queen - 13:30 Warwick
Stratagem - 14:05 Warwick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Warw 18th Nov (2m Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 November, 12.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cadzand
Twominutes Turkish
Guy De Guye
Spanish Jump
Harrowby
Dothraki Prince
Only Money
Salley Gardens
Regaby
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warw 18th Nov (2m5f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 November, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Glancing Queen
Alpha Carinae
Bourbon Beauty
Global Harmony
Terrafirma Lady
Drumlee Getaway
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warw 18th Nov (2m Nov Chs)

Show Hide

Wednesday 18 November, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Stratagem
Quick Grabim
Phoenix Way
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles