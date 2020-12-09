To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Thursday...

"...showed improved form after nine months off when second at Uttoxeter..."

Timeform on Butler's Brief

Patroclus - 12:52 Warwick

Patroclus appeals as an interesting newcomer for the Nicky Henderson yard that has won the last two renewals of this novice hurdle. He has a strong National Hunt pedigree (by Shirocco out of a bumper winner) and was bought for £150,000 after finishing second on his debut in an Irish point, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour.

Zambella - 13:27 Warwick

Zambella was well backed and duly took her form up a notch to make a successful chasing debut at Bangor last month. She made a bad mistake at the final fence but recovered quickly, asserting again on the run-in to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. This will be tougher under a penalty, but she seems sure to go on improving in this sphere and is fancied to prove equal to the task.

Butler's Brief - 14:32 Warwick

Butler's Brief showed improved form after nine months off when second at Uttoxeter last time, hitting a low of 1.02 in-running before being collared by Kendelu on the line. He meets that rival on slightly better terms here, and, likely to strip fitter with the outing under his belt, he is fancied to reverse the placings to gain a belated first success over hurdles.


Smart Stat

AMBASSADOR - 12:22 Warwick
22% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Warwick since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Patroclus - 12:52 Warwick
Zambella - 13:27 Warwick
Butler's Brief - 14:32 Warwick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

