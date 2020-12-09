- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Thursday...
"...showed improved form after nine months off when second at Uttoxeter..."
Timeform on Butler's Brief
Patroclus appeals as an interesting newcomer for the Nicky Henderson yard that has won the last two renewals of this novice hurdle. He has a strong National Hunt pedigree (by Shirocco out of a bumper winner) and was bought for £150,000 after finishing second on his debut in an Irish point, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in his favour.
Zambella was well backed and duly took her form up a notch to make a successful chasing debut at Bangor last month. She made a bad mistake at the final fence but recovered quickly, asserting again on the run-in to win comfortably by a length and a quarter. This will be tougher under a penalty, but she seems sure to go on improving in this sphere and is fancied to prove equal to the task.
Butler's Brief - 14:32 Warwick
Butler's Brief showed improved form after nine months off when second at Uttoxeter last time, hitting a low of 1.02 in-running before being collared by Kendelu on the line. He meets that rival on slightly better terms here, and, likely to strip fitter with the outing under his belt, he is fancied to reverse the placings to gain a belated first success over hurdles.
Smart Stat
AMBASSADOR - 12:22 Warwick
22% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Warwick since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Patroclus - 12:52 Warwick
Zambella - 13:27 Warwick
Butler's Brief - 14:32 Warwick
