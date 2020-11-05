To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Warwick races
Timeform bring you three bets from Warwick on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Friday...

"...there should be plenty more to come from him as a chaser."

Timeform on Stolen Silver

Duke of Condicote - 11:55 Warwick

Duke Of Condicote has enjoyed a relatively good time of it on the Flat over the past few month, winning at Haydock in June, before twice finishing runner-up in a handicap company. He will no doubt be perfectly primed for his hurdle debut, such is Alan King's impressive record with horses of this type, and he merits serious consideration.

Bothwell Bridge - 12:25 Warwick

Bothwell Bridge made an encouraging start to life in bumpers last term, and he was in fact a little unlucky not to get off the mark, running into a good prospect on both his starts. His final outing, in a Kempton bumper in February, looks a particularly informative piece of form, with a couple of subsequent hurdle winners already having emerged from that race, and it would be no surprise were Bothwell Bridge to make his mark on his first attempt over obstacles.

Stolen Silver - 13:00 Warwick

A useful hurdler whose wins include the Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock, Stolen Silver matched the pick of his hurdle form when making a promising chase debut at Newton Abbot last month, not the most fluent of jumping displays but running encouragingly enough to finish third in what looked a warm novice. He will improve for that outing and there should be plenty more to come from him as a chaser.

Smart Stat

BOTHWELL BRIDGE - 12:25 Warwick
29% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at WARWICK since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Duke of Condicote - 11:55 Warwick
Bothwell Bridge - 12:25 Warwick
Stolen Silver - 13:00 Warwick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Warw 6th Nov (2m Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 11.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
Duke Of Condicote
Adagio
Lustleigh
Fiscal Prudence
Galidermes
Camacho Man
Grouseman
Fact Or Fable
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Warw 6th Nov (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 6 November, 12.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wilde About Oscar
Bothwell Bridge
Fraternel
Will Sting
Major Dundee
Get Your Own
Blood Eagle
Pol Crocan
Mr Katanga
Dartmoor
Stadmallen
Our Idic Boy
Boomtime Banker
Joint Account
Lord Howard
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles