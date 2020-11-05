- Trainer: Alan King
- Jockey: Tom Cannon
- Age: 3
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Warwick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Friday...
Duke of Condicote - 11:55 Warwick
Duke Of Condicote has enjoyed a relatively good time of it on the Flat over the past few month, winning at Haydock in June, before twice finishing runner-up in a handicap company. He will no doubt be perfectly primed for his hurdle debut, such is Alan King's impressive record with horses of this type, and he merits serious consideration.
Bothwell Bridge - 12:25 Warwick
Bothwell Bridge made an encouraging start to life in bumpers last term, and he was in fact a little unlucky not to get off the mark, running into a good prospect on both his starts. His final outing, in a Kempton bumper in February, looks a particularly informative piece of form, with a couple of subsequent hurdle winners already having emerged from that race, and it would be no surprise were Bothwell Bridge to make his mark on his first attempt over obstacles.
A useful hurdler whose wins include the Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle at Haydock, Stolen Silver matched the pick of his hurdle form when making a promising chase debut at Newton Abbot last month, not the most fluent of jumping displays but running encouragingly enough to finish third in what looked a warm novice. He will improve for that outing and there should be plenty more to come from him as a chaser.
Smart Stat
BOTHWELL BRIDGE - 12:25 Warwick
29% - Nicky Henderson's strike rate at WARWICK since the start of the 2015/16 season
Recommended bets
Duke of Condicote - 11:55 Warwick
Bothwell Bridge - 12:25 Warwick
Stolen Silver - 13:00 Warwick
