Warwick Racing Tips: The King returns

Warwick
Timeform's Andrew Asquith casts his eye over Friday's card at Warwick

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Friday.

"...this raw seven-year-old could yet reach the top..."

NAP: All rise for the King

King Roland - 14:00 Warwick

King Roland looked a monster in bumpers and perhaps didn't progress as expected once switched to hurdles. He has been sparingly raced in recent year, too, so his journey so far seemingly hasn't been plain sailing, but he remains with plenty of potential.

A big, rangy gelding who won his sole start in Irish points, he is very much a chasing type and he showed an abundance of promise behind the now-smart Gumball on his chasing debut last season. He clearly had a bump in the road afterwards as he wasn't seen for another four months and returned over hurdles, but he has since switched to the Dan Skelton yard, whose chasers invariably jump impeccably, and this raw seven-year-old could yet reach the top following another wind operation. If so, he should be winning this.

NEXT BEST: Hard as a rock

Mercutio Rock - 14:30 Warwick

Jonjo O'Neill continues in great form and Mercutio Rock is fancied to provide him with another winner now making his handicap debut.

He has an attractive pedigree - his dam in from the family of Saint Calvados - and he showed promise in three relatively quick starts last winter. He was notably easy to back but shaped well on his hurdling debut at Chepstow despite not looking the finished article, and was ridden with one eye to the future when hitting the frame on his final start at Uttoxeter. Mercutio Rock will likely have strengthened up further since last seen and starts life in handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. It would be no surprise were he to prove a different proposition now.

EACH WAY: Venture over fences

Potters Venture - 15:35 Warwick

It would be no surprise if Potters Venture attracts support in the market as this doesn't look the strongest handicap chase and he is on a fair mark based on the pick of his hurdles form.

He looked a good prospect when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow in 2019, but he was off the track for 14 months after that success and shaped as if amiss on his belated return last season. He did take a step back in the right direction when finishing placed in a handicap hurdle (from this mark) on his final start at Fontwell, though, and he looks the type that could possibly take his form to the next level over fences. He didn't manage to win in points earlier in his career, but he starts out over fences at a realistic level and, still only a seven-year-old, he could yet fulfil his earlier promise.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back King Roland @ 3.02/1 in the 14:00 Warwick
Next Best - Back Mercutio Rock @ 5.59/2 in the 14:30 Warwick
Each Way - Back Potters Venture @ 6.511/2 in the 15:35 Warwick

Warwick 5th Nov (2m Nov Chs)

Friday 5 November, 2.00pm

Edwardstone
Do Your Job
For Pleasure
King Roland
Nickolson
Warwick 5th Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)

Friday 5 November, 2.30pm

First Quest
Mercutio Rock
Fred Bear
Nazwa
Made For You
Ashoka
Opening Bid
Livings Boy An Co
Warwick 5th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Friday 5 November, 3.35pm

Mister Murchan
Hamilton Dici
Jarlath
Montys Award
Potters Venture
Bardd
Massini Man
Dustin Des Mottes
