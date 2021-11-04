Warwick Racing Tips: The King returns

NAP: All rise for the King

King Roland - 14:00 Warwick

King Roland looked a monster in bumpers and perhaps didn't progress as expected once switched to hurdles. He has been sparingly raced in recent year, too, so his journey so far seemingly hasn't been plain sailing, but he remains with plenty of potential.

A big, rangy gelding who won his sole start in Irish points, he is very much a chasing type and he showed an abundance of promise behind the now-smart Gumball on his chasing debut last season. He clearly had a bump in the road afterwards as he wasn't seen for another four months and returned over hurdles, but he has since switched to the Dan Skelton yard, whose chasers invariably jump impeccably, and this raw seven-year-old could yet reach the top following another wind operation. If so, he should be winning this.

No. 4 King Roland (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Hard as a rock

Mercutio Rock - 14:30 Warwick

Jonjo O'Neill continues in great form and Mercutio Rock is fancied to provide him with another winner now making his handicap debut.

He has an attractive pedigree - his dam in from the family of Saint Calvados - and he showed promise in three relatively quick starts last winter. He was notably easy to back but shaped well on his hurdling debut at Chepstow despite not looking the finished article, and was ridden with one eye to the future when hitting the frame on his final start at Uttoxeter. Mercutio Rock will likely have strengthened up further since last seen and starts life in handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. It would be no surprise were he to prove a different proposition now.

No. 6 Mercutio Rock (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Richie McLernon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 110

EACH WAY: Venture over fences

Potters Venture - 15:35 Warwick

It would be no surprise if Potters Venture attracts support in the market as this doesn't look the strongest handicap chase and he is on a fair mark based on the pick of his hurdles form.

He looked a good prospect when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow in 2019, but he was off the track for 14 months after that success and shaped as if amiss on his belated return last season. He did take a step back in the right direction when finishing placed in a handicap hurdle (from this mark) on his final start at Fontwell, though, and he looks the type that could possibly take his form to the next level over fences. He didn't manage to win in points earlier in his career, but he starts out over fences at a realistic level and, still only a seven-year-old, he could yet fulfil his earlier promise.