Warwick Racing Tips: Our Jet can fly to victory
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Warwick on Thursday.
"Our Jet rates a confident selection to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt."
NAP: Our Jet looks out on his own
Our Jet offered plenty to work on when second on his hurdling debut at Aintree last month, giving best only late on after looking the likeliest winner at one stage (hit a low of 1.62 in-running). He was beaten less than a length and a repeat of that effort would put him right in the mix in this maiden. There should be plenty more to come from him as well, so Our Jet rates a confident selection to open his account over hurdles at the second attempt.
NEXT BEST: Little River Bay is a big player
Little River Bay - 14:00 Warwick
Little River Bay made it two from two over fences with a dominant success at Uttoxeter last time, hitting the front shortly after two out and keeping going well to land the spoils by eight lengths. This will be tougher now stepping up to listed level, but she remains open to more improvement as a chaser. Already useful, Little River Bay is fancied to take the step up in grade in her stride to complete the hat-trick.
EACH-WAY: Dock Road could outrun his odds
Dock Road finished well down the field when making his chasing debut at Ffos Las last time, shaping as if badly in need of the run after 11 months off. He had previously shown a fairly useful level of form in two starts over hurdles last season, including when opening his account at Exeter around this time last year. Still totally unexposed, Dock Road remains with potential as a chaser and could be worth chancing in a wide-open contest.
