NAP

La Domaniale - 15:00 Warwick

La Domaniale took well to chasing during the summer and typically showed a good attitude when last seen winning at Stratford in August, finding plenty late on to win by a length and a quarter.

That form comfortably sets the standard now back in novice company against her own sex and there should be more to come from her after just five starts over fences.

La Domaniale might need the run a bit after seven months off, but she should be able to make her class tell regardless.

No. 1 La Domaniale (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Volcano - 16:10 Warwick

Volcano has won the last two renewals of this race and the way he's been shaping recently suggests he's coming to the boil just in time for his hat-trick bid.

He was beaten less than three lengths when finishing third on his latest outing at Ludlow, likely to have finished closer still but for a sloppy round of jumping.

Volcano can line up from the same mark today and seems sure to go close now back up in trip at a track which clearly plays to his strengths.

No. 6 Volcano (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Sheila Lewis

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 115

EACH-WAY

Jatiluwih - 16:45 Warwick

Jatiluwih hasn't been the easiest horse to train over the last couple of years, but he's shaped as if retaining all his ability this winter since returning from 11 months off.

He certainly ran a solid race when beaten five lengths into fourth at Newbury last time, keeping on well under the circumstances having taken a strong hold early on.

Now 3 lb below his last winning mark, Jatiluwih could be worth a chance to capitalise on the drop in grade with a 10-lb claimer taking over in the saddle.