Warwick Racing Tips: Hyland potentially well handicapped

NAP: Hyland could be well treated

Hyland - 16:30 Warwick

Hyland has shown ability in both bumpers and over hurdles in three starts this season and, though he might not have advanced his form a great deal, he looked to have learnt from his hurdling debut when third under this rider at Doncaster last time. Nicky Henderson has been below his usual high standards recently, but an opening mark of 109 could well underestimate him, especially as he is entitled to improve further still over this longer trip.

No. 7 Hyland (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Ben Ffrench Davis

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 109

NEXT BEST: Twin can Power home

Twin Power - 17:05 Warwick

Twin Power is bred to come into his own once stepping up in trip over jumps, but he showed plenty on his debut when runner-up to a four-year-old filly he was conceding lumps of weight to on debut in a bumper at Wincanton in January, and is expected to build on that promise now. He had already undergone a breathing operation but was given a positive ride before not being able to go with the winner close home. It is worth noting the Paul Nicholls yard were under a cloud at that point, and he can be expected to improve considerably now.

No. 7 Twin Power (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Shanty Alley can bounce back to form

Shanty Alley - 15:55 Warwick

Shanty Alley is yet to complete in two starts this season, but he is in better form than his recent starts suggest, shaping much better than being pulled up in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock last time. He was appeared to be undone by attempting to match strides with the eventual second and third that day (he also lost a shoe), pressing on down the back straight but his earlier exertions told in the home straight. He has since been dropped 5 lb in the weights and is expected to have no problem with this longer trip.