NAP

Complete Unknown - 13:50 Warwick

Only four runners in this year's Hampton Novices' Chase but there isn't that much between them on the figures. However, the Paul Nicholls-trained Complete Unknown is easily to most exciting, and he is fancied to take this step up in class in his stride.

He developed into a useful hurdler last season, and shaped encouragingly on his return to action in a valuable handicap hurdle at Haydock in November. Complete Unknown built on that promise when making a winning start over fences at Ffos Las last month, only scoring by three quarters of a length, but having much more in hand. He strikes as the type that can go even further in this sphere and will relish the return to three miles. Big player.

No. 1 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Knowsley Road - 14:25 Warwick

Knowsley Road was a £135,000 after finishing runner-up on his sole start in points and he has looked an exciting prospect over hurdles this season, making a winning start over two and a half miles at Chepstow in a race which has worked out very well.

He confirmed himself a smart prospect when following up under a penalty over the same course and distance at the beginning of December, going with plenty of zest and finding extra when challenged in the closing stages. Knowsley Road will relish the step up to three miles and is expected to give Paul Nicholls a quick-fire double.

No. 4 Knowsley Road (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Lord du Mesnil - 15:00 Warwick

Lord du Mesnil is a thorough stayer, as he displayed when winning the Grand National Trial at Haydock just under two years ago, reveling in the heavy ground and showing a cracking attitude. Admittedly, his form was patchy last season, but he is now 2 lb lower than his last winning mark as a result, and he shaped well when runner-up to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Le Milos at Bangor on his return in November.

Lord du Mesnil was giving Le Milos 3 lb that day, so you have to take a positive view of the form, and it is interesting that connections put the cheekpieces back on today (all of his career wins have came in this headgear). He will relish the return to a marathon trip with the ground in his favour and, though this is clearly very competitive, he seems sure to be in the mix.