On the flat, we are already well into Classic season, with the Guineas behind us and Derby Trials still in full flow, the majority of minds are no doubt fully focused on the crème de la crème and so it is no surprise that the occasional noteworthy winner could get lost on those high profile days.

One you may have missed...

While all eyes were trained on Newmarket last Saturday for the 2000 Guineas you would be forgiven for having missed seeing Farhh Too Shy bolt up in the first race at Doncaster against race fit rivals.

When it comes to the stories behind the winners in racing you couldn't get more opposite ends of the spectrum to Coroebus in the Newmarket Classic and Farhh To Shy in the Woods Packaging Group Handicap, but the one part of their profiles they do have in common is the fact they are both homebreds by owners who have been in the game a number of years.

George Margerson's filly is owned and bred by Francis Butler who was at Doncaster on Saturday to cheer home his winner. As the filly walked into the winners enclosure Butler informed me that he hadn't been to Doncaster since this fillies dam, Coconut Shy, finished mid division in the Flying Childers in 2008.

Coconut Shy showed her better form at two-years-old but her offspring, who include the nine time winner Shyron, all seem to develop with age and the four year old Farhh To Shy is no exception to that rule. As her name suggests, she is by Farhh and now has a record of four wins from eight starts and this most recent victory was her career best with a promise of so much more to come.

Not only did she beat a field of race fit rivals who had all had a run this season, but she did it in a style that seemed to take no more out of her than a routine gallop at home.

New tactics working out

Veteran trainer Margerson doesn't have a huge number of horses yet he has started the year with an impressive strike rate of 24% and when interviewed in the aftermath of the race he hinted that the good yard form was a result of having "done a few things differently" this year.

Whatever they're doing differently, it's clearly working, and we can expect to see the now 95 rated Farhh To Shy up in class on her next outing while remaining a progressive filly to keep on the right side with every chance of being a flagbearer for the Margerson team this summer.

Elsewhere on that Doncaster card the Charlie Fellowes trained Blaithin caught the eye when finishing well in the six-furlong maiden. The Night Of Thunder filly was very green out of the stalls but travelled notably well once she got into stride and finished strongly under kind handling on racecourse debut.

Jockey in fine form

And the final word from Doncaster should go to jockey Rossa Ryan who managed to judge the sectionals to perfection from the front in the staying handicap aboard the Richard Hannon trained Reverend Hubert, beating the smooth travelling Sea Sylph who is one to keep an eye out for if next seen over a reduced trip.

Rossa Ryan is currently riding at a 20% strike rate and continues to showcase his talents on everything from first time out two year olds to staying handicappers.

This week he will head to Chester with a couple of good rides including Albaflora in the Ormonde Stakes and California Gem in the maiden on Thursday.

The latter is trained by 1000 Guineas hero George Boughey and makes her debut for Amo Racing with a unique family tree given that her dam has only ever been sent to Cable Bay and as a result California Gem is a full sister to three others - with the most successful of them being the four time winner Cephalus.

Looking at the first season sire division, Sioux Nation continues to catch the eye with the Coolmore inmate already siring four first time out winners.

They include the impressive Ascot winner Bakeel who is one of two juvenile winners to come out of the Andrew Balding yard in the last couple of weeks, the first of which was Holguin who won the same Newbury maiden as last years Coventry winner Berkshire Shadow and is by Havana Grey, another first season sire who has had a positive start.