Uttoxeter Tips: Leewood Lily can outperform Our Rockstar

Head of the market unappealing



Uttoxeter 17:40: Back Sol Plum Creek in 3 Place Market 7/1

Nicky Henderson's Barely Famous is likely to go off a warm order in the 1st at Uttoxeter. The 2nd at Ffos Lass to Oneupmanship is the best recent form on offer but Barely Famous must reproduce this on a better surface. The seven-barrows trainer also saddles Lalantos who is ridden by Nico De Boinville but has been disappointing over hurdles so far.

I wouldn't be surprised to see the money come again for Olly Murphy's Master Templar. He was heavily backed last time out at Market Rasen after having wind surgery but was unable to deliver for his backers. Currently, I have reservations regarding the current Olly Murphy stable form as his runners are just not finishing off their races.

The ground factor with Barely Famous and the likely short odds on offer have opted me for taking a chance on the outsider Sol Plum Creek in the additional place market. Noel Williams 5yo was pulled up last time out in a Huntingdon Bumper. However, the previous bumper form behind Pasvolsky on debut and Fame And Concrete on 2nd run, give this one every chance of filling the places.

What's more, Sol Plum Creek should appreciate the step-up in trip and better surface at Uttoxeter. With my reservations regarding 2 of the 3 at the top of the betting, Sol Plum Creek can outrun his odds in a weak-looking maiden hurdle.

Stick with the in-form stable

Uttoxeter 18:10: Back Leewood Lily in Win Market 15/2

Alistair Ralph's Our Rockstar comes into this race on the back of two comfortable wins at Ludlow. Both wins came on good to soft ground and Our Rockstar will be facing a quicker surface at Uttoxeter with a 4lb rise in the weights. Amateur Mr Ben Bromley retains the ride claiming a valuable 7lb. Our Rockstar could be tough to beat as she has won on the quicker surface off a mark of 102.

However, I am willing to take her on with Leewood Lily. She was a big eye catcher last time out at Uttoxeter, and the stable form of Jennie Candish is a huge plus. Surprisingly, the handicapper dropped her 1lb for that encouraging run behind Ever So Cool on the 15th May. She has been competitive off marks in the high 90s and she can make her presence felt in this Mares Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter.

Too many doubts around the fav

Uttoxeter 19:10: Lay Ambassador Win 9/4

For my final selection, I want to take on Dan Skelton's Ambassador in the win market. He was able to get his head in front at Hereford on the 24th of March, but that form looks average. Subsequently, Ambassador was unable to back that win up at Sedgefield and Market Rasen next time out. There are question marks around his jumping I am not sure a mark of 119 justifies Ambassadors form to date and is too short at the current prices.

Jonjo O'Neil's Edinburgh Castle was a real eye-catcher on debut at Bangor on the 15th March. Formerly trained by Andrew Balding and achieving a career-high rating of 82 on the flat before converting to the obstacles. My Lay selection Ambassador was rated at a high of 65 on the flat. Edinburgh Castle should come on a ton for that 1st run over hurdles at Bangor and will appreciate the better ground at Uttoxeter.

Dr. R D P Newlands's Olympic Conqueror is also a live danger to my Lay selection Ambassador. Another flat recruit formerly trained by James Fanshawe who achieved a career-high rating of 78 on the flat. He has been very consistent over hurdles since the start of the year and has shown his best form on better ground, which he will get at Uttoxeter.