Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 8 January

#4 Native Hawk - Tampa Bay R1 (17:25)

Native Hawk wasn't at his best last time but now drops in class and is taken to get back on track. Doodle Hopper refused to race on his comeback last month (a race won by Native Hawk) but will be a threat if in a better mood today.

#1 Free Dancer - Tampa Bay R3 (18:24)

Free Dancer ran well to finish second on his return from a layoff here last time and a repeat of that will make him tough to beat. Poznan needs to put a poor effort behind him but ought to be the main danger if doing so.

#2 Luna Azteca - Tampa Bay R4 (18:54)

Luna Azteca is largely consistent and looks sure to go well again in her attempt to record a seventh career success. Runner-up on her last three outings, G P's Gia should be the one who provides the biggest threat, while Madison Blues shades it for third.

