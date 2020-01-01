Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January
Timeform pick out the three best bets in the US on New Year's Day...
"...a repeat of that effort will make him tough to beat here..."
Timeform on Dig In
#7 Legacy Azteca - Tampa Bay R2 (18:15)
A winner here on his penultimate start, Legacy Azteca was beaten at odds-on last time but is worth giving another chance to in what looks a slightly weaker affair. Smoky Blues may be next best, with Rockysbuckaroofancied for third.
#4 Dig In - Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)
Dig In was back on dirt for the first time since the early summer on his most recent start, and returned to form with a good runner-up finish. A repeat of that effort will make him tough to beat here. K C Twostep can offer the biggest threat.
#3 Teacher Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:43)
Teacher Drama ran a fair fourth on her first start for new connections last time and can take advantage of a significant drop in grade in this $20k claimer. Lasting Joy may be the one to provide the most resistance, while Matinee Girl can also play a part.
Recommended bets
#7 Legacy Azteca – Tampa Bay R2 (18:15)
#4 Dig In – Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)
#3 Teacher Drama – Tampa Bay R5 (19:43)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.