Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 January

#7 Legacy Azteca - Tampa Bay R2 (18:15)

A winner here on his penultimate start, Legacy Azteca was beaten at odds-on last time but is worth giving another chance to in what looks a slightly weaker affair. Smoky Blues may be next best, with Rockysbuckaroofancied for third.

#4 Dig In - Tampa Bay R4 (19:13)

Dig In was back on dirt for the first time since the early summer on his most recent start, and returned to form with a good runner-up finish. A repeat of that effort will make him tough to beat here. K C Twostep can offer the biggest threat.

#3 Teacher Drama - Tampa Bay R5 (19:43)

Teacher Drama ran a fair fourth on her first start for new connections last time and can take advantage of a significant drop in grade in this $20k claimer. Lasting Joy may be the one to provide the most resistance, while Matinee Girl can also play a part.