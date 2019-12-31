Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

#4 Purely Lucky - Aqueduct R2 (17:58)

While likely short-priced favourite Excess Capacity is sure to be popular in this claimer, it may be worth taking a chance on Purely Lucky, who probably didn't care for the muddy conditions last time. The selection has a touch of class on previous form and this further drop in grade should suit.

#5 Wegotoldyougotsold - Aqueduct R4 (18:58)

Wegotoldyougotsold makes plenty of appeal returning from a layoff for new trainer Rudy Rodriguez in this $25k claimer. Rodriguez has a good record when it comes to improving new acquisitions and this one won't be short of fitness on his first outing in nearly nine months.

#10 Other Things Equal - Aqueduct R5 (19:28)

Other Things Equal was a little disappointing but now gets the addition of blinkers while dropping a little in class for this claiming contest. He can get the better of Beachside and Waynes Footsteps, while Soul Fight should also be in the shake-up.

