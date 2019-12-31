To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

Timeform pick out the best three bets in the US
Timeform pick out three bets from Aqueduct on Tuesday...

"...this one won't be short of fitness on his first outing in nearly nine months..."

Timeform on Wegotoldyougotsold

#4 Purely Lucky - Aqueduct R2 (17:58)

While likely short-priced favourite Excess Capacity is sure to be popular in this claimer, it may be worth taking a chance on Purely Lucky, who probably didn't care for the muddy conditions last time. The selection has a touch of class on previous form and this further drop in grade should suit.

#5 Wegotoldyougotsold - Aqueduct R4 (18:58)

Wegotoldyougotsold makes plenty of appeal returning from a layoff for new trainer Rudy Rodriguez in this $25k claimer. Rodriguez has a good record when it comes to improving new acquisitions and this one won't be short of fitness on his first outing in nearly nine months.

#10 Other Things Equal - Aqueduct R5 (19:28)

Other Things Equal was a little disappointing but now gets the addition of blinkers while dropping a little in class for this claiming contest. He can get the better of Beachside and Waynes Footsteps, while Soul Fight should also be in the shake-up.

