Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

#6 Vanessa's Secret - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Vanessa's Secret is the least exposed of this field with just two starts under her belt, and she can make her first start for a new barn a winning one. Four Season's Girl got off the mark at the fourth time of asking at Parx last month and looks the biggest threat.

#7 Caculated Thinkin - Penn National R4 (00:22)

Calculated Thinkin was below form last time but has bounced back quickly from poor runs in the past and is taken to do so again. Main danger Huntington Drive is another who ran poorly last time but can get back on track.

#2 Zombie - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Zombie has been running with credit in stronger races than this at Laurel Park of late and can make the most of the slightly easier company. Hat-trick-seeking Baytown Company is another that look sure to go well, while Cheese On shades it for third.