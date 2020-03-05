To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

Racing on dirt
Timeform identify the best three bets in the US
Timeform identify the three best bets at Penn National on Thursday...

"...can make the most of the slightly easier company..."

Timeform on Zombie

#6 Vanessa's Secret - Penn National R1 (23:00)

Vanessa's Secret is the least exposed of this field with just two starts under her belt, and she can make her first start for a new barn a winning one. Four Season's Girl got off the mark at the fourth time of asking at Parx last month and looks the biggest threat.

#7 Caculated Thinkin - Penn National R4 (00:22)

Calculated Thinkin was below form last time but has bounced back quickly from poor runs in the past and is taken to do so again. Main danger Huntington Drive is another who ran poorly last time but can get back on track.

#2 Zombie - Penn National R5 (00:49)

Zombie has been running with credit in stronger races than this at Laurel Park of late and can make the most of the slightly easier company. Hat-trick-seeking Baytown Company is another that look sure to go well, while Cheese On shades it for third.

Penn (US) 5th Mar (R1 6f Claim)

Thursday 5 March, 11.00pm

Barcelona
Courting Jenny
Stephs Princess
Four Seasons Girl
Pink
Vanessas Secret
Penn (US) 5th Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Thursday 5 March, 11.00pm

Saint Michael
Run Away
Huntington Drive
Haynesfield Best
Heres A Jetpack
Hay Seeker
Calculated Thinkin
Penn (US) 5th Mar (R5 6f Claim)

Thursday 5 March, 11.00pm

Warcraft
Zombie
Cumberland Gap
Tweet Kitten
Cheese On
Baytown Glory
Timeform,

