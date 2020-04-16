Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 April
Timeform select the best bets from Gulfstream on Thursday...
"...could simply be too good for this field if retaining even a portion of his ability..."
Timeform on Pass The Gravy
#4 Joyful Heart - Gulfstream R6 (20:43)
Joyful Heart went off too hard in front when only ninth last time but should bounce back to form ridden with a little more patience this time around. With the very fast front-running Conquer in opposition, the selection should get a good tow into the race before getting first run on the closers. Main danger Bourbon Currency ran well off a layoff last time and should move forward stretching back out in trip.
#3 January Won - Gulfstream R7 (21:15)
January Won faced some stiff tasks in Graded company after winning his maiden at Saratoga last year and looks to have been found a good spot for his comeback in this $25k claimer. Kenny McPeek's charge should get a good pace to run at and can pick up the leaders late in the day. Dizzy Sight is another returning from a break and may prove the biggest threat.
#2 Pass The Gravy - Gulfstream R11 (23:17)
Pass The Gravy hasn't been seen for 558 days but hails from a barn that has exceptional numbers with horses returning from long layoffs. The selection plunges in class and could simply be too good for this field if retaining even a portion of his ability. French Quarter won here last time and looks the obvious one if Pass The Gravy fails to deliver.
