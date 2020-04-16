To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 16 April

Horses running on dirt
Gulfstream stages racing on Thursday
Join today
View market

Timeform select the best bets from Gulfstream on Thursday...

"...could simply be too good for this field if retaining even a portion of his ability..."

Timeform on Pass The Gravy

#4 Joyful Heart - Gulfstream R6 (20:43)

Joyful Heart went off too hard in front when only ninth last time but should bounce back to form ridden with a little more patience this time around. With the very fast front-running Conquer in opposition, the selection should get a good tow into the race before getting first run on the closers. Main danger Bourbon Currency ran well off a layoff last time and should move forward stretching back out in trip.

#3 January Won - Gulfstream R7 (21:15)

January Won faced some stiff tasks in Graded company after winning his maiden at Saratoga last year and looks to have been found a good spot for his comeback in this $25k claimer. Kenny McPeek's charge should get a good pace to run at and can pick up the leaders late in the day. Dizzy Sight is another returning from a break and may prove the biggest threat.

#2 Pass The Gravy - Gulfstream R11 (23:17)

Pass The Gravy hasn't been seen for 558 days but hails from a barn that has exceptional numbers with horses returning from long layoffs. The selection plunges in class and could simply be too good for this field if retaining even a portion of his ability. French Quarter won here last time and looks the obvious one if Pass The Gravy fails to deliver.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Joyful Heart – Gulfstream R6 (20:43)
#3 January Won – Gulfstream R7 (21:15)
#2 Pass The Gravy – Gulfstream R11 (23:17)

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Timeform US SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles