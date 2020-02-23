To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

Horses running on dirt
There's racing at Aqueduct on Sunday
Timeform highlight three bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...

#1 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct (R3) 19:20

Sadie Lady was a four-and-a-quarter-length winner here last time and holds solid claims on that form. She is taken to get the better of Sunshine Gal, who was disappointing last time but can be given a chance on the best of her efforts.

#4 Victory Boulevard - Aqueduct (R6) 20:51

Victory Boulevard has been in excellent form this year, winning both outings, and has comfortably the best form. Dan The Man Can is a consistent sort and arrives on the back of a solid third. He can give another good account.

#2 Ice Princess - Aqueduct (R7) 21:20

Ice Princess scored by four and a half lengths here last time and has plenty to spare over her rivals on that form. Myawaya chased home the selection last time and may offer the greatest threat again.

"...has plenty to spare over her rivals..."

Timeform on Ice Princess

Aque (US) 23rd Feb (R3 6f Allw Claim)

Sunday 23 February, 6.20pm

Prairie Fire
Awillaway
Sadie Lady
Ok Honey
Puffery
Sunshine Gal
Aque (US) 23rd Feb (R6 6f Claim)

Sunday 23 February, 6.20pm

Rejected Again
Ryans Cat
Drew
Victory Boulevard
Skipin On Orchard
Dan The Man Can
Vals My Gal
Aque (US) 23rd Feb (R7 1m Stks)

Sunday 23 February, 6.20pm

Nicky Scissors
Ice Princess
Courageous Girl
Myawaya
Holmdel Park
