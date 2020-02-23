Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

Aque (US) 23rd Feb (R3 6f Allw Claim)
Sunday 23 February, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Prairie Fire
|Awillaway
|Sadie Lady
|Ok Honey
|Puffery
|Sunshine Gal
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform highlight three bets at Aqueduct on Sunday...
#1 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct (R3) 19:20
Sadie Lady was a four-and-a-quarter-length winner here last time and holds solid claims on that form. She is taken to get the better of Sunshine Gal, who was disappointing last time but can be given a chance on the best of her efforts.
#4 Victory Boulevard - Aqueduct (R6) 20:51
Victory Boulevard has been in excellent form this year, winning both outings, and has comfortably the best form. Dan The Man Can is a consistent sort and arrives on the back of a solid third. He can give another good account.
#2 Ice Princess - Aqueduct (R7) 21:20
Ice Princess scored by four and a half lengths here last time and has plenty to spare over her rivals on that form. Myawaya chased home the selection last time and may offer the greatest threat again.
"...has plenty to spare over her rivals..."
Timeform on Ice Princess
#1 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct (R3) 19:20
#4 Victory Boulevard - Aqueduct (R6) 20:51
#2 Ice Princess - Aqueduct (R7) 21:20
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
|Back
|Lay
|Prairie Fire
|Awillaway
|Sadie Lady
|Ok Honey
|Puffery
|Sunshine Gal
|Back
|Lay
|Rejected Again
|Ryans Cat
|Drew
|Victory Boulevard
|Skipin On Orchard
|Dan The Man Can
|Vals My Gal
|Back
|Lay
|Nicky Scissors
|Ice Princess
|Courageous Girl
|Myawaya
|Holmdel Park