Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 23 February

#1 Sadie Lady - Aqueduct (R3) 19:20

Sadie Lady was a four-and-a-quarter-length winner here last time and holds solid claims on that form. She is taken to get the better of Sunshine Gal, who was disappointing last time but can be given a chance on the best of her efforts.

#4 Victory Boulevard - Aqueduct (R6) 20:51

Victory Boulevard has been in excellent form this year, winning both outings, and has comfortably the best form. Dan The Man Can is a consistent sort and arrives on the back of a solid third. He can give another good account.

#2 Ice Princess - Aqueduct (R7) 21:20

Ice Princess scored by four and a half lengths here last time and has plenty to spare over her rivals on that form. Myawaya chased home the selection last time and may offer the greatest threat again.