Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

Aque (US) 15th Mar (R6 1m Claim)
Sunday 15 March, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Awesome Adversary
|Sneads
|Bebe Banker
|My Amanjena
|Soul Fight
|Quiet Out East
|Our Last Buck
|Tiz Morning
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform bring you the best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday...
"...could be difficult to peg back..."
Timeform in Dream Bigger
#8 Our Last Buck - Aqueduct R6 (20:01)
Our Last Buck wasn't beaten far when fourth over six furlongs here last time and that was his best performance to date. He is taken to get off the mark at the chief expense of Tiz Morning, who was second last time and has claims on the pick of his form.
#7 Scoreswhenhewants - Aqueduct R7 (20:31)
Scoreswhenhewants has been in good form of late, either winning or finishing runner-up on his last four outings. He looks the one to beat on the pick of his efforts. Freedom Prince was a narrow winner last time and is the obvious danger.
#1 Dream Bigger - Aqueduct R8 (21:01)
Dream Bigger wasn't quite at his best last time, when finishing third here in January, but he sets the standard on his previous efforts and could be difficult to peg back. Prince of Pharoahs ran creditably to finish runner-up last time and looks the chief threat to the selection.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
#8 Our Last Buck - Aqueduct R6 (20:01)
#7 Scoreswhenhewants - Aqueduct R7 (20:31)
#1 Dream Bigger - Aqueduct R8 (21:01)
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
|Back
|Lay
|Awesome Adversary
|Sneads
|Bebe Banker
|My Amanjena
|Soul Fight
|Quiet Out East
|Our Last Buck
|Tiz Morning
|Back
|Lay
|Flying Curlin
|Shadow Rider
|High Amplitude
|Hersh
|Freedom Prince
|Scoreswhenhewants
|Back
|Lay
|Dream Bigger
|More Graytful
|Bourbon Bay
|Scilly Cay
|Prince Of Pharoahs
|Titans Will