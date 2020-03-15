To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets at Aqueduct
Timeform bring you the best bets from Aqueduct on Sunday...

"...could be difficult to peg back..."

Timeform in Dream Bigger

#8 Our Last Buck - Aqueduct R6 (20:01)

Our Last Buck wasn't beaten far when fourth over six furlongs here last time and that was his best performance to date. He is taken to get off the mark at the chief expense of Tiz Morning, who was second last time and has claims on the pick of his form.

#7 Scoreswhenhewants - Aqueduct R7 (20:31)

Scoreswhenhewants has been in good form of late, either winning or finishing runner-up on his last four outings. He looks the one to beat on the pick of his efforts. Freedom Prince was a narrow winner last time and is the obvious danger.

#1 Dream Bigger - Aqueduct R8 (21:01)

Dream Bigger wasn't quite at his best last time, when finishing third here in January, but he sets the standard on his previous efforts and could be difficult to peg back. Prince of Pharoahs ran creditably to finish runner-up last time and looks the chief threat to the selection.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Aque (US) 15th Mar (R6 1m Claim)

Sunday 15 March, 5.30pm

Awesome Adversary
Sneads
Bebe Banker
My Amanjena
Soul Fight
Quiet Out East
Our Last Buck
Tiz Morning
Aque (US) 15th Mar (R7 1m Allw)

Sunday 15 March, 5.30pm

Flying Curlin
Shadow Rider
High Amplitude
Hersh
Freedom Prince
Scoreswhenhewants
Aque (US) 15th Mar (R8 7f Stks)

Sunday 15 March, 5.30pm

Dream Bigger
More Graytful
Bourbon Bay
Scilly Cay
Prince Of Pharoahs
Titans Will
