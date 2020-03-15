Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

#8 Our Last Buck - Aqueduct R6 (20:01)

Our Last Buck wasn't beaten far when fourth over six furlongs here last time and that was his best performance to date. He is taken to get off the mark at the chief expense of Tiz Morning, who was second last time and has claims on the pick of his form.

#7 Scoreswhenhewants - Aqueduct R7 (20:31)

Scoreswhenhewants has been in good form of late, either winning or finishing runner-up on his last four outings. He looks the one to beat on the pick of his efforts. Freedom Prince was a narrow winner last time and is the obvious danger.

#1 Dream Bigger - Aqueduct R8 (21:01)

Dream Bigger wasn't quite at his best last time, when finishing third here in January, but he sets the standard on his previous efforts and could be difficult to peg back. Prince of Pharoahs ran creditably to finish runner-up last time and looks the chief threat to the selection.