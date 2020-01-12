Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 12 January

#1 Prairie Fire - Aqueduct R5 (19:55)

Prairie Fire is a consistent type and won here last week. She has plenty to spare on form and should prove tough to beat. Collegeville Girl is an inconsistent type but has ability and is considered the main danger.

#3 Viradia - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Viradia is a consistent mare in excellent form and should take plenty of beating as she bids to secure a five-timer. She has a bit in hand on form and can lead home Unbridledadventure, who was a wide-margin winner at Parx last time and is the main danger.

#4 Dream Bigger - Aqueduct R7 (20:55)

Dream Bigger has comfortably the best form and has been in excellent heart of late, winning twice before being only narrowly denied when going for the hat-trick. The front-running Dream Bigger should be tough to peg back and can score at the chief expense of Scilly Cay, who chased the selection home in November.