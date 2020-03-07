Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

#8 Princess Livia - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48)

Princess Livia has been off the track for 200 days but that is rarely a problem for a runner from her barn and she can make a winning return. Tolly Ho may be best of the opposition, while Buywon Getwon and Flan are others to consider.

#5 King for a Day - Tampa Bay R8 (20:55)

King for a Day was last seen finishing down the field behind Maximum Security in the Haskell, but this Grade 3 contest is much easier and he can take this on the way to better things. Admiralty Pier and Trophy Chaser can fill out the places.

#7 Starship Jubilee - Tampa Bay R9 (21:25)

Starship Jubilee has been ultra-consistent in the last year or so and can continue that good vein of form with a win in this Grade 2 event. Chad Brown's lightly raced filly Magic Star may emerge as the biggest threat, while Altea can also be thereabouts despite having the worst of the draw.

