Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 7 March

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US
Timeform pick the best three bets at Tampa Bay...

"...he can take this on the way to better things..."

Timeform on King for a Day

#8 Princess Livia - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48)

Princess Livia has been off the track for 200 days but that is rarely a problem for a runner from her barn and she can make a winning return. Tolly Ho may be best of the opposition, while Buywon Getwon and Flan are others to consider.

#5 King for a Day - Tampa Bay R8 (20:55)

King for a Day was last seen finishing down the field behind Maximum Security in the Haskell, but this Grade 3 contest is much easier and he can take this on the way to better things. Admiralty Pier and Trophy Chaser can fill out the places.

#7 Starship Jubilee - Tampa Bay R9 (21:25)

Starship Jubilee has been ultra-consistent in the last year or so and can continue that good vein of form with a win in this Grade 2 event. Chad Brown's lightly raced filly Magic Star may emerge as the biggest threat, while Altea can also be thereabouts despite having the worst of the draw.

Tampa (US) 7th Mar (R4 6f Claim)

Saturday 7 March, 5.15pm

Tampa (US) 7th Mar (R8 1m1f Stks)

Saturday 7 March, 5.15pm

Tampa (US) 7th Mar (R9 1m1f Stks)

Saturday 7 March, 5.15pm

